Abnormality Report on Cancer: Females At Higher Risk Of Developing Majority Of Cancer Than Males

Most of the cancers, if detected timely can be cured with better management. It is important to undergo regular health check-up to understand our current health status and for early detection of any abnormalities.

On occasion of World Cancer Day, February 4, Indus Health Plus released an 'Abnormality Report on Cancer' that reveals that females are at higher risk of developing majority of cancer than males. The report is based on the company's health check-up data from April 2020 to Dec 2021, including 18,500 screening test samples.

The data revealed that 18 per cent of the females tested were in the borderline range, meaning they required regular follow ups for the conditions detected (cervical and breast cancer). The abnormal percentage for females was about 17 per cent and they required treatment and proper medical/surgical management for the same. Some females (2 per cent) had high suspicion for the diagnosis of malignancy/cancer and they required urgent further investigation like biopsies and immediate consultation with specialist doctors to manage the condition.

In males, 2 per cent were in the borderline category mainly for prostate and 1 per cent had abnormal PSA level which is a cancer marker for prostate cancer. This required them to again go for further management and follow ups depending upon the detected abnormality.

Men at higher genetic risk of developing colorectal cancer than women

Indus Health Plus also conducted a study based on genetic testing of 9500 individuals for their genetic risk for cancers. It found that 24 per cent and 21 per cent females were at the higher risk of developing breast and endometrial cancer respectively.

However, men were at higher genetic risk of developing colorectal cancer than women (13 per cent men showed high risk of having the trait as against 9 per cent women).

For lung cancer, 6 per cent men showed having a higher genetic predisposition to develop the disease, as against 4 per cent women.

Also, 22 per cent men showed a higher genetic predisposition towards prostate cancer.

Why should one go for regular screening tests?

Regular screening tests and health check-ups is important to understand your current health status and for early detection of any abnormal condition developing in the body. Most of the cancers, if detected timely can be cured with better management, said the preventive health checkup company.

Screening tests for cancer include blood tests like PSA (prostate specific antigen for prostate cancer), CA 125 (for female reproductive organs) and other diagnostic tests like mammography /sonomammography (for breast cancer) and Pap smear (for cervical cancer in females).

"Cancer is still one of the most distressing and stressful diagnosis in today's times. To manage the risk of the disease, it is important to undergo regular health check-up to understand our current health status and for early detection of any abnormalities," said Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist and JMD Indus Health Plus.

"Additionally, genetic screening also helps in understanding an individual's predisposition to cancer. Regular follow ups, health check-ups, healthy lifestyle, helps individuals prepare themselves in timely management of cancer," he added.

Annual health checkups can help timely and early detection, while a balanced lifestyle and adequate consumption of antioxidants is essential to reduce the impact of the disease. Opting for genetic screening can help in planning a healthy lifestyle and timely health checkups, the company concluded.

