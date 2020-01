Researchers have found another biological factor that increases cancer risk among men. And it lies in the Y chromosome. A new study has revealed that loss of function in certain genes of the sex-determining Y chromosome, which is present only in men, may cause them to have an elevated risk for cancer.

Using data from 9,000 individuals, the researchers studied gene function in patients with various types of cancer. The findings showed that cancer risk increases with loss of function of six key Y-chromosome genes in various types of cells. These six Y-chromosome genes are involved in cell-cycle regulation, the failure of which can lead to tumour development – they explained.

Certain environmental exposures, for example to tobacco or other harmful substances, could affect chromosome function and lead to epigenetic modifications, they added.

“Men are not only at higher risk of cancer than women, they also face a worse prognosis. In fact, these differences partially account for the lower life expectancy of men,” said study author Juan Ramon Gonzalez from Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain.

Five common cancers in men

Some of the cancers that most often affect men are prostate, colorectal, lung, bladder and melanoma. Knowing about these cancers, how to prevent them or early diagnosis may help save your life.

Prostate cancer

The older you get, your chances of getting prostate cancer also increases. Prostate cancers are more common in men over the age of 65. Having a family history of prostate cancer increases a man’s risk of developing the disease.

Lung Cancer

It is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in men. Smoking is major risk factor for lung cancer. Smoking is responsible for at least four in five lung cancer deaths. A persistent cough, coughing up blood, hoarseness, and shortness of breath are common symptoms of lung cancer.

Colorectal Cancer

The combination of colon cancer and rectal cancer is believed to be the third leading cancer killer in men. Obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, and a diet heavy on red meat, processed meats, and moderate to heavy alcohol use – all these can raise your risk of colorectal cancer.

Bladder Cancer

Among the several types of bladder cancer, the most common one is transitional cell carcinoma. Risk factors for bladder cancer include exposure to certain industrial chemicals (especially in the dye industry,) smoking, some medications, and herbal supplements, as well as a family history of the disease.

Melanoma

Men have a higher risk of developing this deadly form of skin cancer than women. Melanoma

develops from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. Most skin cancers are caused by repeated and unprotected skin exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from sunlight and tanning beds.

With inputs from IANS