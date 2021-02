Cancer is often worrisome and can rob your peace of mind. Globally, cancer has led to millions of deaths. One may suffer from cancer due to the abnormal growth of cells that can happen anywhere in one’s body. You will be shocked to know that there are more than 200 types of cancer. Yes, you have heard it right! And the common ones are breast, lung, skin, colon, colorectal, and even prostate cancer. Furthermore, the majority of the deaths in the country occur owing to lung, breast, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancers. Now, owing to the path-breaking technology and revolution in the field of medicine, there are a lot of new treatments available that have improved the standard of care of cancer patients. There are breakthroughs every year when it comes to cancer treatment. Also Read - World Cancer Day 2021: Demystifying cancer with Dr Surender Kumar Dabas

New Promising Cancer Treatment

There is a steep rise in the number of cancer cases in India. In a view of it, there is the need of the hour to treat the patients promptly and reduce morbidity and mortality thereby improving the quality of life of the patients. Here are some of the leading cancer treatments that patients can opt for and lead a healthy life. Get going after reading this!

Interventional Radiology

It tends to involve minimally invasive techniques with the help of needles and catheters. There are specific indications for the same and is intended for select groups of patients. You can ask your doctor about this who will explain to you in detail and then only you will be asked to opt for it.

Liquid Biopsy

Haven’t heard about a liquid biopsy? We tell you what exactly it is. May researchers are exploring how to use DNA-based liquid biopsies for dealing with cancer. In these tests, the patient’s blood is analyzed for types of tumour material such as mutated DNA, RNA, or even proteins. Again this is helpful un recurrences and s4lecting specific chemotherapeutic agents for use in patients.

Targeted Therapy

Did you know? There are advances in the treatment of cancer. Many of the new treatments are based on targeted therapies. In targeted therapies, drugs are used in order to target the specific genes and proteins that are responsible for the growth and even the survival of cancer cells. In the case of some types of cancer, targeted therapy can be a better option and less toxic than other kinds of treatments.

Precision Medicine

It is also known as personalized medicine and can play a vital role in one’s cancer treatment. It can be described as a new approach when it comes to treating cancer. Here, the doctors tend to first identify the genetic changes that take place in the tumour of the patient to determine which treatment is best for the patient.

(Authored by Dr Sanjay Sharma Consultant Surgical Oncologist ACI Cumballa Hill Hospital)