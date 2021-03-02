Acute appendicitis is a very common surgical problem that affects people in all age-groups. It commonly presents with pain in the right lower abdomen and may be accompanied by fever vomiting loss of appetite and diarrhoea or constipation. However an appendix is a rare site of cancerous growth. A 33-year- old resident of Mumbai encountered pain in right lower abdomen for more than a week a few months ago. Once the pain became unbearable he visited Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker Laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon at Saifee Apollo Spectra and Namaha Hospitals Mumbai. She successfully treated the young patient with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma