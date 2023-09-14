10 Lifestyle Changes To Lower The Risk Of Lymphoma

Swelling of lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or your groin are common symptoms of lymphoma.

These lifestyle changes, however, cannot guarantee prevention of lymphoma, the exact cause of which remains unknown.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the white blood cells (lymphocytes) in the lymphatic system. Lymphoma is a complex disease, and its exact causes are not fully understood.

Can we prevent lymphoma? "While there are no guaranteed methods to completely prevent lymphoma, there are certain lifestyle changes and practices that may help reduce the risk of developing this type of cancer," says Dr. Ashay Karpe, Founder & Director Sunrise Oncology Centre.

How we can lower the risk of lymphoma

Dr. Karpe encourages people to make these lifestyle changes to lower the risk of lymphoma. However, he also mentions that these suggestions are based on general principles of maintaining overall health and reducing the risk of various cancers, and they should be followed in conjunction with regular medical check-ups and screenings.

TRENDING NOW

1. Maintain a Healthy Diet

Follow a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

Avoid processed and red meats as far as possible

Cut down on consumption of sugary foods and beverages.

2. Stay Physically Active

Try to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise a week. Incorporate strength training exercises into your routine.

3. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Aim to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight for your height and build.

Obesity has been associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, including lymphoma.

4. Limit Alcohol Consumption

If you can't stop drinking, do so in moderation. Women should restrict their alcohol consumption to one drink per day and men to two drinks per day.

5. Quit Smoking

If you smoke, quit. Smoking is a significant risk factor for various types of cancer, including some types of lymphoma.

You may like to read

6. Protect Against Infections

Take precautions to reduce the risk of infections, as some infections have been linked to lymphoma. This may include practicing safe sex and getting vaccinated as recommended.

7. Manage Stress

Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as through relaxation techniques, mindfulness, yoga, or counseling. Chronic stress may weaken the immune system and potentially increase the risk of certain cancers.

8. Avoid Exposure to Harmful Chemicals

Minimize exposure to toxic chemicals and substances in your environment whenever possible, especially if you work in industries where exposure to such chemicals is common.

9. Practice Sun Safety

Protect your skin from excessive sun exposure by wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, and hats.

Avoid tanning beds, as excessive UV radiation is linked to an increased risk of certain lymphomas.

10. Regular Health Check-ups

Make sure to attend recommended medical check-ups and screenings regularly. Early detection and treatment of any health issues can be crucial in reducing cancer risk.

"While these lifestyle changes may help reduce the risk of lymphoma and other cancers, they cannot guarantee prevention. If you have concerns about your cancer risk or family history, it's advisable to discuss them with a healthcare provider who can provide personalized guidance and appropriate screenings," Dr. Karpe concludes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES