Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that affects the white blood cells (lymphocytes) in the lymphatic system. Lymphoma is a complex disease, and its exact causes are not fully understood.
Can we prevent lymphoma? "While there are no guaranteed methods to completely prevent lymphoma, there are certain lifestyle changes and practices that may help reduce the risk of developing this type of cancer," says Dr. Ashay Karpe, Founder & Director Sunrise Oncology Centre.
Dr. Karpe encourages people to make these lifestyle changes to lower the risk of lymphoma. However, he also mentions that these suggestions are based on general principles of maintaining overall health and reducing the risk of various cancers, and they should be followed in conjunction with regular medical check-ups and screenings.
Try to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise a week. Incorporate strength training exercises into your routine.
If you can't stop drinking, do so in moderation. Women should restrict their alcohol consumption to one drink per day and men to two drinks per day.
If you smoke, quit. Smoking is a significant risk factor for various types of cancer, including some types of lymphoma.
Take precautions to reduce the risk of infections, as some infections have been linked to lymphoma. This may include practicing safe sex and getting vaccinated as recommended.
Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as through relaxation techniques, mindfulness, yoga, or counseling. Chronic stress may weaken the immune system and potentially increase the risk of certain cancers.
Minimize exposure to toxic chemicals and substances in your environment whenever possible, especially if you work in industries where exposure to such chemicals is common.
Make sure to attend recommended medical check-ups and screenings regularly. Early detection and treatment of any health issues can be crucial in reducing cancer risk.
"While these lifestyle changes may help reduce the risk of lymphoma and other cancers, they cannot guarantee prevention. If you have concerns about your cancer risk or family history, it's advisable to discuss them with a healthcare provider who can provide personalized guidance and appropriate screenings," Dr. Karpe concludes.
