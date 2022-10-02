Cancer Treatment: Can I Have Chemotherapy During Pregnancy? Experts Debunks Common Questions

Expert Debunks Common Questions About Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy: Dr Peush Bajpai, HOD & Consultant - Medical Hemato Oncologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, debunks common queries associated with chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy is a treatment of cancer and is most often given as an infusion into a vein (intravenously). The medicine can be given in different ways; by inserting a tube with a needle into a vein in the arm or through a device in the vein in the chest. It is sometimes also administered in other forms, such as tablets to be swallowed (oral chemotherapy), or cream to be applied to the skin, depending on the type of cancer being treated as well as the chemotherapy drugs used. Chemotherapy regimens can last anywhere from 5 minutes to 8 or more hours. Everything is dependent on the chemotherapy. Throughout the chemotherapy, the nurses keep checking on the vitals to make sure that there are no adverse reactions to the medications. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Peush Bajpai, HOD & Consultant - Medical Hemato Oncologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, to understand more about the treatment procedure of cancer and concerns related to it.

Why Does Chemotherapy Cause Side Effects?

Chemotherapy harms rapidly dividing cells, such as cancer cells. However, other normal cells, such as blood cells, hair follicles, and cells in the mouth, bowel, and reproductive organs also divide rapidly. Side effects may occur if these normal cells are damaged. Some people experience few or mild side effects, while others may experience more severe symptoms. Since the body is constantly producing new cells, most side effects are only temporary. Chemotherapy drugs are constantly being improved in order to provide the best possible results while minimizing potential side effects.

Can I Have Chemotherapy During Pregnancy?

It is a very rare incident that a woman is diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy. However, if one is diagnosed with this fatal condition during pregnancy, chemotherapy in the first trimester (12 weeks) may increase the risk of miscarriage or birth defects. However, there is a lower risk in the later stages of pregnancy. Chemotherapy drugs can also result in premature birth, and preterm babies frequently suffer from other health problems, such as respiratory issues. It is recommended to discuss the potential risks and best type of chemotherapy with your oncologist before treatment begins. If you have chemotherapy while pregnant, you should stop it at least 3-4 weeks before your due date. This is because the side effects of chemotherapy on your blood cells increase the risk of bleeding or infection during labour. It is advised to recommend the doctor about the specific situation and what is best for the health of the mother and the unborn child. It is also advised not to breastfeed during chemotherapy as drugs can pass through breast milk and may harm the baby.

How Long Does Treatment Last?

The frequency and duration of chemotherapy depend on the type of cancer. It is also determined by the drugs used, the type of method used and whether one experiences side effects. Chemotherapy is frequently given for up to 6 months before or after surgery. Apart from that, maintenance chemotherapy is also given to keep cancer from returning and palliative care to control cancer or relieve symptoms. This can last for months or years depending on the severity of the case.

How Can I Make My Chemotherapy More Successful?

One can make the treatment more successful by simply taking proper care of themselves. One must eat properly to maintain strength and take enough nutrients. There are nutritionists that can help in planning the right diet plans. It is recommended to avoid anyone who is sick, even if it is only a cold. The drugs used in chemotherapy need to be very powerful to kill cancer cells. The immune system may be severely weakened as a result, making the patient more prone to illness and more likely to become ill with germs. It is also advised to get a lot of rest and avoid excessive activity. As the treatment of cancer is a very hard process, the patients are affected mentally and physically. Therefore, it is also recommended to be around family and friends who can support the patient during these tough times. Communicate with your medical team regularly. If you're not feeling well or are having side effects, let them know.