Cancer Symptoms In Women Prevention Tips: 5 Lifestyle Changes To Stay Safe From Cervical Cancer At Any Age

Discover how females, regardless of age, can focus on cervical health with preventive steps.

As per the World Health Organization, cervical cancer ranks among the fourth most prevalent cancers in women across the globe, with approximately 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths reported in 2020. The incidence and mortality rates for cervical cancer are particularly high in low and middle-income countries. This highlights the significance of disparities resulting from limited access to national HPV vaccination, cervical screening, treatment services, and various social and economic factors.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of cervical cancer. The first step in preventing disease is to understand its symptoms and risks. The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines, which offer several approaches to cervical screening, and made some significant changes. Specifically, it suggests that an HPV DNA test can be used as the best approach others being visual inspection using acetic acid (VIA) or cytology (often called a "Pap smear"), which are currently the most widely used techniques in the world for identifying pre-cancerous lesions.

Cervical Cancer: Prevention and Screening Methods

It is also recommended to take the HPV vaccination to reduce the risk of cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is a powerful tool for prevention of not only cervical cancer but also vaginal vulvar cancers. In countries where universal immunization has been implemented cervical cancer rates have been brought down drastically. Young girls in the age of 9-14 years should receive cervical cancer. Also, those who have missed a catch-up vaccination can take it later in their 20'even 30's . It is most effective when administered before becoming sexually active. Women in their 20s should prioritize Pap smears and routine medical check-ups. HPV testing and routine Pap smears become essential for women in their 30s.

Practice Safe Sexual Practices

To lower the risk of HPV transmission during sexual activity, always use protection. Restrict the number of sexual partners you have because it raises your risk of HPV exposure. For even more protection, Using condoms also helps in reducing the risk of HPV infection to some extent.

Quit Smoking

There is a correlation between smoking and an increased risk of cervical cancer. Tobacco contains harmful chemicals that can damage cervical cells and increase susceptibility to HPV infection. Giving up smoking has several other health benefits, in addition to lowering the risk of cervical cancer.

Regular Health Check-ups & Maintaining Healthy Lifestyle

A fruit and vegetable-rich diet can strengthen the immune system and improve general health for anyone. Along with a healthy diet, including exercise in your routine can help you maintain a healthy weight and improve your overall well-being. Regular visits to the doctor can ensure early detection and immediate treatment for the patient.

It is important to keep in mind that these are only general recommendations and that specific situations may differ. Women in India can considerably lower the incidence of cervical cancer by taking preventative measures, remaining informed, and visiting their doctor for routine examinations.