Cancer symptoms in women: Irregular periods to persistent bloating, oncologist explains early signs of breast, cervical, ovarian and uterine cancer

Dear women, do not ignore these persistent signs as they could mean more than just a simple cry for help by your body. An oncologist dissects the most common symptoms of cancer in women that are often left unattended.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : June 16, 2026 8:33 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Akhila Bomma Reddy

Cancer Symptoms in Women: Early Signs of Breast, Cervical, Ovarian and Uterine Cancer

Right from juggling careers to managing household responsibilities, a large number of women tend to ignore their health. They feel embarrassed, guilty, and anxious, avoid opening up about their health issues, and suffer in silence. Ignoring their well-being not only raise the chances of serious health issues but also of cancer. Yes, you read that right! Women often ignores the fact that ignoring small lifestyle requirements is all that it takes for cancer to show up on the body. Hence, women should focus on their health without any further delay. It is essential to schedule regular check-ups and follow-ups with the doctor to improve the quality of life.

Common Types of Cancer Diagnosed in Women: An Oncologist Explains

Currently, women are trying to strike a balance between professional and personal life. They are shouldering multiple responsibilities related to work and family. However, due to the hectic schedules, health often takes a backseat. Women tend to skip regular check-ups, thinking they don't need them, ignore symptoms, and delay consulting the doctor. But, doing so is not at all advisable for them. Women should exercise caution when it comes to their health and schedule timely appointments with the doctor. While this may seem manageable in the short term, over time it can lead to serious health issues. One of the biggest concerns is the rising risk of cancers among women, many of which can be treated successfully if detected early, and lives can be saved.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Akhila Bomma Reddy, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, explained some of the most common cancers in women.

Breast Cancer In Women

"Some of the commonly diagnosed types of cancers seen in women include breast cancer - which is commonly seen in women aged 25-65." She further explained that some of the signs that women shouldn't miss are a lump, a change in breast shape, or nipple discharge.

Cervical Cancer In Women

The next and the second most common forms of cancer in women is cervical cancer. It is associated with infection, and symptoms may include abnormal bleeding or discharge.

Ovarian Cancer Risks

Even ovarian cancer is harder to detect early. But women should pay attention to signs such as bloating, pelvic pain, or feeling full quickly, which are often ignored.

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Uterine Cancer

Uterine (endometrial) cancer can present as irregular or post-menopausal bleeding. Hence, it will be imperative for women to schedule regular health check-ups with the doctor.

What To Keep In Mind?

Dr Bomma explained that women shouldn't dismiss warning signs such as unusual pain, bleeding, or unexplained weight loss. Go for regular screenings like mammograms, Pap smears, and pelvic exams to know your health status. Eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, get a sound sleep at night, de-stress by doing yoga and meditation, and quit smoking and alcohol. Make time for routine health check-ups, even if you feel fine. Early detection saves lives, and every woman deserves the chance to stay healthy and strong.