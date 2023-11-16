Cancer Symptoms In Women: 7 Warning Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer You Should Never Ignore

Ovarian Cancer impacts 45 per cent of the women globally every year. This condition is often called a 'silent killer', as it comes with zero warning signs and symptoms. Scroll down to know how you can detect the onset of cancer inside your ovaries.

Ovarian cancer, often known as the 'silent killer' is a life-threatening disease for women. Early symptoms of ovarian cancer are usually difficult to detect, hence it can lead to delayed diagnosis. However, there are a few symptoms that one needs to check for an early diagnosis of the disease.

In this article, Dr. Vinodh Kumar S, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Connect & Heal, shares important insights into the initial signs that your body may give when your ovaries are at risk of developing a cancer cell.

Ovarian Cancer: Don't Ignore These 7 Crucial Warning Signs

If you want to keep a close check on your ovaries health, try to not miss any of these signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer:

Abdominal or Pelvic Pain

Persistent pain in the lower abdomen or pelvis, particularly if it is new or unusual for you, can be a sign of ovarian cancer.

Bloating

Ongoing, unexplained bloating that doesn't improve with dietary changes or time can be a symptom. This can be a subtle sign that is often overlooked.

Changes in Bowel Habits

Changes in bowel habits, such as constipation or diarrhea, that last for an extended period without an obvious cause could be associated with ovarian cancer.

Difficulty Eating

If you have a loss of appetite, feel full quickly, or experience unexplained weight loss, it may be a symptom of ovarian cancer.

Urinary Symptoms

Frequent urination, urgency, or discomfort may be experienced as the tumor presses on the bladder.

Fatigue

Extreme fatigue that doesn't improve with rest and is not related to other medical conditions can sometimes be associated with ovarian cancer.

Abnormal Vaginal Bleeding

Postmenopausal women experiencing vaginal bleeding or women with irregular menstrual cycles should consult a healthcare professional.

Bottom Line

It's essential to remember that these symptoms can be caused by various other conditions, and the presence of one or more of these symptoms does not confirm ovarian cancer. If you're concerned about these symptoms, it's important to discuss them with your gynecologist. Early detection of ovarian cancer can improve the chances of successful treatment, so any persistent or concerning symptoms should not be ignored. Additionally, routine gynecological check-ups and screenings may be recommended for individuals at higher risk for ovarian cancer, such as those with a family history of the disease.