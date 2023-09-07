Cancer Symptoms: 10 Warning Signs That Indicates Cancer Is Growing Inside Your Body

Don't Wait Until It's Too Late: See a Doctor if You See These Signs!

Cancer is a group of diseases in which some of the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. These abnormal cells can invade and destroy healthy tissue. The uncontrollable growth of cells can start anywhere in the body, and there are over 100 different types of cancer. Some of the most common types of cancer include breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer.

In this article, we tell you 10 such signs that your body may show up when cancer is silently growing inside your body.

Symptoms Of Cancer

Depending on the cancer's nature and extent of dissemination, the symptoms can change. Some typical signs of cancer include:

A Lump or Thickening

One of the most common signs of cancer is a lump formation or the thickening of the cells. It can occur anywhere in the body but is most common in the breast, testicles, and neck. The lump may be painless or painful and may be hard or soft.

A Change In Bowel or Bladder Habits

Cancer of the colon, rectum, bladder, or prostate might show up as a change in bowel or bladder habits. These alterations can take the form of constipation, diarrhoea, blood in the urine or stool, or the urge to urinate or poop urgently.

Unexplained Weight Loss

Even if you are not trying to lose weight, unexplained weight loss of at least 10 pounds in six months or less can be an indication of malignancy. This is due to the fact that cancer cells have a high energy requirement, which might result in weight loss.

Unexplained Pain

Undiagnosed discomfort, particularly in the chest, back, or abdomen, might be an indication of cancer. The discomfort could be regular or sporadic, dull or intense.

Persistent Cough or Hoarseness

Lung cancer may be indicated by a chronic cough that lasts longer than two weeks or a persistent hoarse voice. Breathlessness, chest pain, and bloody coughing are some more signs of lung cancer.

Indigestion or Difficulty Swallowing

A tumour pushing on the stomach or oesophagus might induce indigestion or make it difficult to swallow. Heartburn, nausea, and vomiting are some of these illnesses' other symptoms.

Fatigue, Weakness, or Shortness of Breath

Cancer is one of several factors that might cause fatigue, weakness, or shortness of breath. However, it's crucial to visit a doctor if these symptoms persist.

Mouth Sores That Do Not Heal

Oral cancer can be detected by persistent mouth sores. Other signs of oral cancer include a lump in the mouth, a red or white patch there, or a change in the way dentures fit.

Skin Changes

Skin cancer may be indicated by a newly developed mole or by a mole that has changed in size, shape, or colour. A sore that does not heal, a scaly patch, or a wart that bleeds or itches are some other skin changes that can indicate cancer.

Nagging Cough

The presence of a persistent cough or persistent cold-like symptoms may indicate lung cancer or the spread of another type of cancer to the lungs. The presence of bone discomfort, weight loss, and weariness are additional signs of advanced lung cancer.

