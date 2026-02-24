Cancer Surgery 2026: Why Doctors Sometimes Choose Wait And Plan Approach In Cancer Care

Not every cancer needs immediate surgery. In many cases, taking time is not a risk, it is an essential part of doing the treatment right.

Cancer Surgery 2026: In most conversations surrounding cancer, there is a strong emphasis on how crucial time is, often hinting that earlier treatment automatically leads to better outcomes. Hence, after receiving a cancer diagnosis, it is natural for a patient or their loved ones to ask, 'How soon should surgery be done?' While time is indeed important in cancer treatment, it is not always a race against the clock. Not every cancer behaves the same way, as some cancers may take months or even years to change significantly, while others grow rapidly and require immediate surgical intervention.

How do doctors decide whether surgery can wait or must be done quickly?

Cancer care is not about speed alone but about judgment, timing and balance but before deciding on surgery, doctors carefully evaluate several factors such as:

How fast is cancer likely to grow Where the tumour is located Whether it is causing immediate symptoms The patient's overall health and ability to recover

Dr. Jagannath Dixit, Lead Consultant, Department of Surgical Oncology and Programme Director, Robotics, Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, notes that based on these assessments, the cancer care team may sometimes recommend preparing the body first, by improving nutrition, controlling comorbidities or using neoadjuvant approaches such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy to enhance the safety and effectiveness of surgery.

When do cancers allow time for planning surgery?

"Few cancers like thyroid, prostate, early-stage breast, stomach and intestine tumours develop very slowly and may not change much for months or even years. Here, doctors might suggest a brief but monitored pause in order to plan and select the safest and most efficient course of action, rather than just the quickest one," said Dr. Dixit.

"The cancer care team conducts staging scans, evaluates the behaviour of the tumour and decides whether chemotherapy or radiation therapy should be administered in addition to the surgery to improve the operation's safety and effectiveness. This approach, also known as planned observation or active monitoring, allows keeping a careful eye on the cancer and planning the surgery accordingly."

When is waiting not safe?

It is not just about the type or speed of the tumour when a decision about surgery is made. The situation becomes urgent depending on the effect the cancer tumour is causing on the body. Dr. Dixit says that surgery becomes urgent and unavoidable when a tumour, due to its location or growth, causes immediate harm such as:

Bowel obstruction Uncontrolled bleeding Pressure on the spinal cord or nerves Difficulty in breathing or swallowing

What patients and families should understand?

According to Dr. Dixit, the goal of surgery in cancer treatment is not just to remove the cancer, but to do it at the right time, in the right way, for the right patient. When surgery is delayed briefly or when the doctor says, 'We can plan this,' it is often a reassuring sign that the cancer has been detected early enough to allow thoughtful and personalised care.

