5 Key Cancer Screenings That Can Save Lives: Find Out All About Them

Early diagnosis focuses on identifying patients who display symptoms at the earliest possible stage, screening identifies cancer patients who have not exhibited any signs, particularly for breast, lung, colorectal, and cervical cancers. (Photo: Freepik)

Early detection can minimise the necessity for more aggressive and invasive treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

It is said that prevention is better than cure. In the case of cancer, early detection through screening and diagnosis play pivotal roles in enhancing the effectiveness of therapy. While early diagnosis focuses on identifying patients who display symptoms at the earliest possible stage, screening identifies cancer patients who have not exhibited any signs, particularly for breast, lung, colorectal, and cervical cancers. Timely detection and treatment are vital in combating these types of cancers, says Sachin Trivedi, director -- medical oncology -- HCG-ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Mumbai. According to him, it is important for people to undergo regular screenings amid the fast-paced, stressful lives they lead today.

Here are some screenings that are essential and should be done annually, or as advised by medical professionals. Read on.

Mammography For Breast Cancer

Regular mammography plays a vital role in breast cancer screening. Trivedi says it is a widely-used method for early detection, involving an X-ray examination of the breast tissue. "Identifying breast cancer before any signs or symptoms like lumps or microcalcifications, significantly enhances the chances of successful treatment and early intervention," he states. Annual mammography screening should begin at the age of 40 following a thorough consultation with a physician.

Pap Smears For Cervical Cancer

Pap smear, also known as Pap test, is a procedure to screen for cervical cancer in women. Cells are collected from the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus located at the top of the vagina. Early detection of cervical cancer through a Pap smear significantly increases the likelihood of successful treatment, the expert says. A Pap smear can also identify changes in cervical cells that indicate a potential future development of cancer. "Identifying these abnormal cells early is crucial in preventing the progression of cervical cancer. The recommended age for undergoing a Pap smear test is 21 years. If the initial test results are negative, it is advisable to schedule another test after a three-year interval till the age of 29. Post that, women can also do combined Pap and HPV tests every 5 years," Trivedi suggests.

Colonoscopy For Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is prevalent in India and regular screening can prevent it. In a colonoscopy, a physician uses a lengthy and flexible tube equipped with a video camera and monitor to thoroughly examine the colon and rectum. "Tissue samples may be collected, and surgical tools employed through the tube to remove polyps. Finding and preventing colorectal cancer early on requires routine screening, which starts around the age of 45," says Trivedi.

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) Test For Prostate Cancer

The PSA test aims to detect signs of prostate cancer. It measures the level of PSA present in the blood. PSA is a substance produced by the prostate gland. Elevated PSA levels in the blood may suggest the presence of prostate cancer, as well as other prostate-related conditions. The ideal age group for men to start these tests is 45 to 50 years.

Lung Cancer Screening With Low-Dose CT Scan

Lung cancer screening aims to detect cancer in high-risk individuals, who do not show symptoms. It is specifically recommended for older adults who have a history of long-term smoking. Experts employ a low-dose computerised tomography (LDCT) scan of the lungs to identify lung cancer. When identified at an early stage, it increases the chances of successful treatment. Those over 50 to 55 years of age should do this screening every year.

"These tests may differ depending on individual risk factors including age, family history, and lifestyle choices. Seeking guidance from a healthcare professional is recommended. Early detection can minimise the necessity for more aggressive and invasive treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy," the expert concludes.