Cancer Of The Heart: Doctor Elaborates On The Rare Disease And Its Warning Signs

Cancer Of The Heart: Doctor Elaborates On The Rare Disease And Its Warning Signs

Cancer of the heart is a very rare disease and its detection and diagnosis is also very difficult. Dr. Borse, an Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute points out the reasons why people should increase their knowledge about its signs and symptoms.

Cancer of the heart is extremely rare. This is because your heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes) have limited ability to multiply and regenerate. Unlike other cells in the body, they typically do not undergo cell division to replace damaged or lost cells. Most heart tumors are non-malignant (benign), typically found in the left atrium. These are called myxomas and are identified with symptoms like shortness of breath, palpitations, and chest pain.

Even though most of the time, the tumours detected in the heart are benign, the condition which doctors call 'myxomas', require immediate treatment. The primary treatment is by surgical removal of the tumours. This surgery is necessary because myxomas can hinder blood flow in the heart and body and lead to fatalities like stroke and heart failure.

Types Of Malignant heart Cancers

Dr. Abhijit Borse, an Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai elaborate on the types of malignant heart cancers which are equally dangerous for your organ.

TRENDING NOW

Here are the types of malignant or benign heart cancers:

Angiosarcoma: This type originates in the blood vessels and it can lead to impaired cardiac function, it can be fatal and potentially life threatening.

Lymphoma: The second type of benign cancer of the heart. The non-Hodgkin lymphoma in particular can infiltrate the heart and also surroundings. It can cause heart arrhythmias, inflammation and heart failure.

You may like to read

Metastatic Cancer: Metastatic cancer takes place when a type of cancer has spread or metastasized from another organ to the heart. It can happen due to the spread of lung cancer, breast cancer or oesophagus cancer. It can impair cardiac function and also impact prognosis.

Warning Signs Of Both Cancer And Heart Disease

Cancer of the heart may be difficult to detect because some of the symptoms may look like a cardiovascular issue but in reality it could be cancer. So, on World Cancer Day, Dr. Borse advices that you must increase you knowledge and awareness regarding both the diseases as both can turn out fatal. Take a look:

You may experience unexplained weight loss Pain in your chest Persistent cough Shortness of breathe Palpitations and increased heart rate

If you are able to detect these symptoms, it will help with early evaluation and intervention.

Dr. Borse further points out that since cancer of the heart is so hard to detect, it is often diagnosed when it has reached the advance stage. At the advanced stage, the tumour in the heart will have metastasized beyond the heart and spread in other areas. This makes treatment challenging and chances of it being successful is less.

Some Unknonw Facts About Heart Tumour

Find out the unknown facts pointed out by Dr. Borse:

Heart and cancer both are non-communicable diseases (NCD's).

Tumors of the heart are extremely rare.

Most heart tumors are non-cancerous (Myxoma).

Cancerous cells are defective cells.

The heart muscle cells do not multiply, which is why Heart cancers are rare (Angiosarcoma).

Pollution and Stress both are contributors to heart diseases and cancers.

Dr. Borse also said to TheHealthsite.com, "In a year I do not see more than 3 to 4 cases of heart cancers. However, due to its rarity and nonspecific symptoms, a high index of suspicion is required for early detection and prompt management of angiosarcoma of the heart."