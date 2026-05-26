Cancer may use vitamin B2 to shield itself but researchers see a weak spot

Scientists discovered vitamin B2 may help certain cancers survive and grow but the same mechanism could become a powerful target for future cancer treatments.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 26, 2026 5:02 PM IST

Cancer study. (Image: AI Generated)

Vitamin B2 or riboflavin is a water soluble micronutrient that plays crucial roles in the body like helping to keep the skin healthy and converting food into energy. Interestingly a new study has revealed that the vitamin could also offer cancer cells some protection against a special type of cell death known as ferroptosis.

What study finds?

The new findings published in Nature Cell Biology led by a team of scientists at W rzburg University found that cancer cells use vitamin B12 to construct a defence mechanism that allows them to survive longer. According to the study ferroptosis is actually a form of programmed cell death in which the cell membrane gets damaged upon oxidation. This is a normal process that gets rid of unhealthy or damaged cells in the body but cancer cells seem to find ways to escape from such destruction.

Vera Skafar, biologist at the University of W rzburg stated, "Vitamin B2 plays a crucial role in protecting cancer cells from ferroptosis a special form of programmed cell death." The findings showed that vitamin B2 promotes the activity of a protein called ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 (FSP1) which serves as a protective shield for cancer cells. Two proteins such as the FSP1 and glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) were already known to play key roles in counteracting ferroptosis as discovered in previous research.

Scientists identified thousands of genes during the research and came across one gene called RFK involved in converting vitamin B2 to forms that can be used by the body which is critical for the function of FSP1. Whereas other lab studies showed that vitamin B2 supports FSP1 by the RFK pathway which reinforces the survival of cancer cells.

Vitamin B2, riboflavin, is essential for human health, protecting cells from oxidative damage and other biological functions. Unfortunately, findings show riboflavin can also shield cancer cells from destruction. B2 or not B2?https://t.co/H4qJKkGD0G#health#nutrition#cancer David Broder, DO (@DavidBroderDO) May 20, 2026

Importance of roseoflavin

Despite the result of the examination scientists discovered a compound called roseoflavin that could disrupt this defence system. Roseoflavin is a vitamin B2 mimic that tricks the cancer cells into absorbing it instead of real vitamin B2 but unlike riboflavin it is not able to support the protective activity of FSP1.

Roseoflavin in lab-grown cancer cells seemed to cause ferroptosis which renders cancer cells more susceptible to killing. This could also be a potential way to target tumours without damaging healthy cells that require vitamin B2. The scientists said vitamin B2 is not toxic and is essential for normal body function. Since the human body does not naturally generate riboflavin you can obtain it through your diet in the form of food items like dairy products, eggs or meat and green leafy vegetables.

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Nutrients and disease relationships

The study points to the importance of the balance between nutrients and disease relationships. Ferroptosis is beneficial for killing cancer cells however uncontrolled ferroptosis may also be responsible for other diseases such as strokes and neurodegenerative diseases.

Jos Pedro Friedmann Angeli, a biologist from the University of W rzburg says, "Ferroptosis is not only relevant to cancer. Increasing evidence suggests that it also contributes to pathological processes in neurodegenerative diseases and in tissue damage following organ transplantation or ischemia-reperfusion injury."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment recommendations regarding cancer, vitamin B12 or related therapies.