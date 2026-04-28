Cancer in young adults: How mental health strategies improve coping, reduce stress, and boost quality of life

A diagnosis of cancer can make life an upside-down affair for anyone. However, it may be even more intimidating to young adults. It is a phase of life when individuals are establishing their careers, relationships and how to live by themselves. The emergence of a serious illness may cause fear, uncertainty, and emotional stress.

Mental health struggles beyond physical illness

According to Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Clinical Director of Surgical Oncology at Yashoda Cancer Institute, most young adults find it difficult not only to cope with the physical impact of cancer but also with anxiety, depression, and losing control. Medical treatment involves the body, but mental health support is equally vital in the overall recovery and well-being.

In an attempt to respond to this need, scholars at Rutgers University researched a mental health program known as Bright IDEAS. This plan will assist the young adults to cope more easily with the issues that are presented by being diagnosed with cancer. It relies on rudimentary problem-solving skills inspired by cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) which is a recognised method to deal with stress, anxiety, and negative thinking.

Study findings show improved quality of life

The study was published in JAMA Network Open and targeted individuals between the ages of 18 and 39- the age that the National Cancer Institute describes as young adults. The outcomes were promising. Individuals who participated in the Bright IDEAS program had reduced anxiety and depression. They also reported that their general quality of life had been improved as compared to their non-intervention counterparts.

Managing daily life challenges during cancer

Even simple daily tasks, such as planning appointments, working or studying, and adapting to emotional changes can be challenging to young adults with cancer. They will be able to feel in control of their lives by understanding how to deal with these problems in a step-by-step manner.

The positive and practical approach is another key feature of the program. It does not just concentrate on feelings but promotes action. This will make people feel more empowered and not helpless. Researchers state that the participants experienced less overwhelming and more confidence with their situation after the program.

You may like to read

Why mental health support is crucial in cancer care?

Experts feel such mental health approaches can be instrumental in cancer care, particularly among younger patients. When people are mentally stronger, they can easily adhere to treatment plans, communicate with doctors, and sustain relations with relatives and friends.

With increased awareness, considering such strategies as a part of regular cancer care may help numerous young patients not only survive, but also continue living a better life with and after treatment.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.