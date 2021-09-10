Young Children With Cancer At Higher Risk Of Cisplatin-Related Hearing Loss

Cisplatin chemotherapy can cause permanent and irreversible hearing loss (ototoxicity) in children.

Many cancer patients aged five and younger experienced cisplatin-related hearing loss one year after initiating the therapy.

Cisplatin is a life-saving treatment for many children with cancer, but it is also known to cause hearing loss in children. According to a study published in Cancer, the earlier in life children receive the chemotherapy drug the higher the risk of hearing loss. The hearing of very young children is impacted earlier during treatment and to a greater extent than that of older children, it said.

Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy drug used to treat various types of cancers. While it is highly effective in the treatment of many childhood cancers, it also comes with many side effects. One major side effect of cisplatin chemotherapy is permanent and irreversible hearing loss (ototoxicity) in both ears. Some children also experience tinnitus and vertigo.

Based on research, it is estimated that up to 60 per cent of children treated with cisplatin suffer from hearing loss, with 40 per cent of them requiring hearing aids.

Cisplatin-related hearing loss in young children

In the new study, a research team from the University of British Columbia (UBC) examined data from 368 Canadian childhood cancer patients who received cisplatin and had completed the therapy. They found that three years after starting the therapy, 75 per cent of patients who were five years old and younger, and 48 per cent of patients aged above five had experienced cisplatin-related hearing loss.

As many as 61 per cent of patients aged five and younger experienced cisplatin-related hearing loss one year after initiating the therapy. At three months after initiating the therapy, 27 per cent of the same age group had experienced hearing loss.

The study identified three reasons that worsened cisplatin-related hearing loss over time: a higher total dose of cisplatin at three months; co-prescriptions of the chemotherapy drug vincristine; and a longer duration of antibiotics administered at the same time.

You may like to read

Although the exact reason behind higher occurrence of cisplatin-related hearing loss in young children remains unclear, the researchers suggested that maturing structures within the inner ear might be more vulnerable to the toxic effects of cisplatin.

The findings emphasize the need for audiological monitoring with each cycle of cisplatin treatment as even a moderate loss of hearing can impact social development in children, noted the study's senior author Dr. Bruce Carleton, professor at UBC's faculty of medicine's department of pediatrics and an investigator and director of the Pharmaceutical Outcomes Programme at BC Children's Hospital.

Common childhood cancers

Although the causes of most childhood cancers are not known, an inherited mutation is responsible for about 5 percent of all cancers in children. According to the American Cancer Society the most common childhood cancers are:

Leukemia

Brain and spinal cord tumors

Neuroblastoma

Wilms tumor

Lymphoma (including both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin)

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Retinoblastoma

Bone cancer (including osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma)

Other types of cancers rarely occur in children. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 400 000 children and adolescents of 0-19 years old are diagnosed with cancer every year. Lack of diagnosis, misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, obstacles to accessing care, abandonment of treatment, death from toxicity, and higher rates of relapse are the result of avoidable deaths from childhood cancers.