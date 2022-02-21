Pediatric Cancer: Do Not Ignore Sudden Weight Loss, Swelling In Any Part Of Your Child’s Body

Cancer in children is rare, and mostly curable if detected at a nascent stage. Watch out for unusual symptoms in your child.

Every year, more than 3 lakh children are diagnosed with cancer worldwide. In India, over 50,000 new childhood cancer cases occur every year. While adults can observe the signs and symptoms of cancer and take some precautionary action, it is difficult to understand and notice any signs and symptoms in children, due to all the regular play accidents, bruises or any common illnesses. Hence, it is important that parents of children under the age of 0-14 years (considered as pediatric cancer age group) remain vigilant in terms of any symptoms like lumps, bruises, sudden weight loss or sudden swelling in any part of the body as they can be the signs of childhood cancer. Cancer in children is rare, and mostly curable if detected at a nascent stage.

The importance of early diagnosis

Highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals cited a case of pediatric cancer reported last year, and how timely diagnosis saved the infant.

It was when baby Neeraj (name changed, 6 months old at that time) was brought for a regular vaccination appointment, that the doctors spotted swelling around his stomach. After further investigation, they also found lumps beneath his ears. As per the baby's family, he had also experienced a sudden weight loss.

As suggested by the doctors, the baby underwent some medical tests for a better diagnosis. The test results showed his platelet count and hemoglobin to be considerably low and white cell counts to be considerably high. The family was then advised to immediately consult pediatric hematologist for further diagnosis.

At Indraprastha Apollo Hospital New Delhi, the baby was diagnosed to be a patient of Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) and he was advised to undergo a bone marrow aspiration transplant at the earliest.

Bone marrow transplant for leukemia

A bone marrow transplant is the only curative treatment for Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia. Neeraj had underlying mutation which put him in very high-risk category of JMML and the transplant was needed at the earliest, said Dr Gaurav Kharya, Clinical Lead Apollo Center for Bone Marrow Transplant & Cellular Therapy and Senior Consultant, Pediatric Hematology, Oncology & Immunology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

Further explaining about the transplant, he stated, "As Neeraj (name changed) was the only child, his genetic compatibility was checked with both the parents but as expected both were found to be 50 per cent identical to him. We did an unrelated donor search but could not find a suitable unrelated donor within set time frame and we really did not have much time with this child. Eventually we decided to use half match father as a donor which is called as haploidentical family donor transplant. Usually, such transplants are very challenging and in Neeraj's case it was even more difficult due to his poor clinical condition. We decided to do the transplant in a different way by using a kit (T-cell depletion kit), as we wanted to avoid using toxic chemotherapy to the child."

The baby tolerated the procedure exceptionally well and was discharged successfully from the hospital. But as JMML has very high risk of recurrence, Neeraj received one course of DLI (donor lymphocyte infusion) and subsequently maintenance chemotherapy for 6 months, the hospital said.

On February 10, Neeraj celebrated his 2nd birthday in best of health. He is doing fine now and has been advised monthly follow-up tests and consultations.

Watch out for unusual symptoms in your child

Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals noted that it is only because the baby's family had noticed the unusual symptoms earlier and consulted clinical experts at the earliest that they were able to treat him successfully, and the baby became cancer free.

"It is very important to know that cancer doesn't differentiate between an elder or a junior, a timely diagnosis is highly important in saving a life. It can make a huge difference in the kind of treatment modalities administered and making the quality of life better," the experts stated.