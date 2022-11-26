How Has Early Diagnosis Improved The Survival Rate Of Paediatric Cancer?

Can Timely Treatment Improve The Paediatric Cancer Survival Rate By More Than 80%?

In countries like ours, people generally consider cancer a disease in adults. But, very few people think that the childhood cancer caseload is rising worldwide and increasing in India. Here in India, more than 50000 children are annually inflicted by cancer; now, cancer is aged between 5 to 15 years. So, knowing and believing that cancer can happen in early life is almost half of the battle won. But what is an early diagnosis of cancer in children? To understand this, Dr Ruchira Misra, SRCC Children's Hospital, managed by Narayana Health, Mumbai, India, shares various types and symptoms of childhood cancer. Types of Common Childhood Cancers: The most common are Leukaemia, bone marrow, and blood cancers. They account for about 28% of all cancers in children.

The other four most common forms of cancer seen in children are:

Brain tumour: The second most common form of childhood cancer is a brain tumour, seen in over 20% of the cases. Lymphoma: Lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes/glands is another common cancer in kids. Neuroblastoma is the commonest cancer that presents as an abdominal mass in kids below 5. Wilms' tumour: Wilms' tumour or nephroblastoma arises from the kidneys and often presents as an abdominal lump in an otherwise healthy child

Early symptoms and signs of cancer in children:

Continued unexplained weight loss Headaches with vomiting Increased swelling or pain in joints accompanied by limping Lump in the abdomen, neck or elsewhere Development of a white appearance of the pupil or visual problems Recurrent fevers not caused by infections Excessive bruising Noticeable paleness or tiredness

If your child or any child you know has any of these persistent symptoms, even after the treatment, do not just sit and waste time. Always remember early diagnosis and timely treatment can make the child completely cancer-free by giving them a chance to live to their true potential. So, spread awareness, as awareness is our biggest weapon for a brighter smile and a healthier tomorrow.

