Childhood Cancers 7.9% of All Cancers In India 2012-19: 5 Warning Signs To Look Out For

In a recent report, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that nearly 7.9% of all cancer cases between the years 2012-19 were found in children below 14 years. Read the full story to know the warning signs.

Suffering from any kind of cancer is never an easy experience. Going through a cancer diagnosis is upsetting at any age, especially when the patient is a child. Cancer among children is extremely rare and can be traumatic for both the child and the parent. With the change in lifestyle and food habits, there is a rising number of cancer cases among kids. In a recent report, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that an estimation of nearly 7.9% of all cancer cases between the year 2012-19 was found in children below 14 years. According to the study report, India registered 13,32,207 cases of cancer in 96 hospitals under the NCRP during 2012-19. Out of these approximately 6,10,084 childhood cancer cases were included for analysis, based on the completeness and quality of data.

Childhood Cancer Is Among The Leading Childhood Diseases

The study which was published in "Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of Hospital-Based Cancer Registries, 2021" showed that cancer in children ranks ninth as a leading cause of childhood diseases globally. Childhood cancer accounts for 11.5 million of the Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs).

Childhood Cancer Which Age Group Is Vulnerable?

The ICMR in its latest report has stated that childhood cancers are presented for two age groups: 0-14 years and 0-19 years to enable national and international comparison, and classified according to the International Classification of Childhood Cancer. Speaking about the most common type of childhood cancer, the experts from the ICMR's research team said that Leukaemia accounts for nearly half of all the childhood cancers in both genders in the 0-14 years age group (46.4 per cent in boys and 44.3 per cent in girls). Apart from this, the other most common childhood cancer is lymphoma (16.4 per cent), while in girls, it was a malignant bone tumour (8.9 per cent).

Warning Signs of Childhood Cancer You Need To Know

As we always suggest, the best way to beat any type of chronic health complication is by spotting the signs and symptoms at the earliest. Now, doctors say that cancer in children is not a very rare thing to note, however, it surely comes with some warning signs, Here is a list of such symptoms that you should never allow yourself to ignore.

Unexplained weight loss. Acute headache, which can often lead to nausea in the morning. Swelling and pain in the joints and muscles. Lump formation near the neck, chest, abdomen, pelvis, etc. Extreme fatigue

What Are The Treatment Options Available In India?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report suggests that the age-old cancer treatment method -- chemotherapy is still the most typical treatment modality for almost all types of cancers in kids.