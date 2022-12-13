80% Of Childhood Cancers Are Curable, Watch Out For Early Signs And Symptoms

Early diagnosis and timely treatment can make a child completely cancer-free. Read on to know the various types, and symptoms of childhood cancer.

Childhood cancer is rising worldwide and in India a as well. It is estimated that more than 50,000 children get inflicted by cancer annually in India. Now, cancer is believed to be the 9th most common cause of mortality among children aged between 5 to 15 years. If people know and believe that cancer can happen in the very early ages of life, almost half of the battle against childhood cancers is won, says Dr. Ruchira Misra, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Hematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, SRCC Children's Hospital.

With this believe, the SRCC Children's Hospital which is managed by Narayana Health, Mumbai, India, recently launched a campaign to make aware people that "80% of Childhood Cancers are Curable."

In the last five years, the hospital has attended to more than 2700 children in our oncology OPD and more than 80 per cent of these children are now cancer free, claims Dr. Misra.

She makes a mention of four cases pertaining to Surya, Isha, Shreya and Piyush (all names changed). Two-year-old Surya was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, 5-year-old Isha was a victim of Bilateral Wilms' Tumour, Sreya was suffering from Ewing Sarcoma and Piyush was a patient with Blood Cancer. Thanks to timely diagnosis and early treatment, they all are now free from the dreaded diseases and leading a normal life.

In all these successful outcomes, the common thing that we have observed is early diagnosis and timely treatment. For an early diagnosis of cancer in children, it is important that people know the various types and symptoms of childhood cancer.

Types of Common Childhood Cancers

According to Dr. Misra, the most common childhood cancer is Leukaemia, cancer of the bone marrow and blood. It accounts for about 28 per cent of all cancers in children. The other 4 most common forms of cancer seen in children are:

Brain tumour : The second most common form of childhood cancer is a brain tumour, seen in over 20 per cent of the cases.

: The second most common form of childhood cancer is a brain tumour, seen in over 20 per cent of the cases. Lymphoma: Lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes/glands is another common type of cancer seen in kids.

Lymphoma or cancer of the lymph nodes/glands is another common type of cancer seen in kids. Neuroblastoma : This is the commonest cancer that presents as an abdominal mass in kids aged below 5.

: This is the commonest cancer that presents as an abdominal mass in kids aged below 5. Wilms' tumour: Wilms' tumour or nephroblastoma arises from the kidneys and often presents as an abdominal lump in an otherwise well child.

Early signs and symptoms of cancer in children

Dr. Misra wants parents and guardians to look out for these unusual signs and symptoms in children:

Continued unexplained weight loss

Headaches with vomiting

Increased swelling or pain in joints accompanied by limping

Lump in abdomen, neck or elsewhere

Development of a white appearance of the pupil or visual problems

Recurrent fevers not caused by infections

Excessive bruising

Noticeable paleness or tiredness

"If your child or any child you know has any of these persistent symptoms, even after the treatment, do not just sit and waste time. Always remember early diagnosis and timely treatment can make the child completely cancer-free by giving him/her the chance to live to their true potential," asserts Dr. Misra

Spread awareness about childhood cancers, as Dr. Misra says awareness is our biggest weapon for a brighter smile and a healthier tomorrow.