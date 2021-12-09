5 Kg Wilm’s Tumour Removed From A 5-Yr-Old Girl: Signs Of Kidney Cancer In Children

A 5-year-old child from Somalia who was suffering from Wilm's tumor, a very rare type of kidney cancer, gets a new life in Hyderabad. Thanks to doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, the tumour weighing around 5 Kg was successfully removed after an 8 hour-long complicated surgery.

When the patient, named Faduma, was brought to the Hospital in Hyderabad, her abdomen was fully bloated with around 30x30 x30 cm mass. The child was emaciated and very weak. After examination she was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects children. A team of oncologists at Yashoda Hospitals treated her with chemotherapy followed by surgery.

Dr. Sachin Marda, the Senior Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, said that Faduma was timely brought in for diagnosis "because she was in a critical stage and could have lost her life at any moment."

The doctor added, "It was important for the patient to quickly undergo chemotherapy followed by an operation. It was a very challenging case to remove the entire tumor completely with multiviscreal resection and at the same time preserving important structures in the abdomen especially the 5 years old pediatric patient."

Post-operation, complete rehabilitative care was also given to the patient, helping the girl recover from the major operation. The patient recovered completely and was discharged on 24th November, the hospital said.

Wilm's tumour: Causes and Symptoms

Also known as nephroblastoma, Wilm's tumour is the most common type of kidney cancer in children. Most often it affects children ages 3 to 4. Usually, the tumour occurs in just one kidney, but sometimes both kidneys can be affected.

What causes Wilm's tumour? "There is no specific cause of Wilm's tumour in paediatric age group. Sometimes they are genetically associated," said Dr. Marda.

Children with Wilms' tumour may experience symptoms like abdominal lump, bloating sensation in tummy, weight loss, and sometimes blood in the urine.

Occurrence of Wilm's tumour in Indian children

According to Dr. Marda, the rate of occurrence of Wilm's tumour is very less in India, less then 0.1 percent, as well as very low mortality.

He stated, "The survival rate is very good if detected in early stages, i.e., stage I or II. In early stages, most cases require only surgery. Chemotherapy may be required if it is advanced, or it has spread to other parts of the body. If detected early, the survival chance is more than 70-80 per cent, but in metastatic stage the patient has less than 20-30 chances of survival."

Can Wilm's tumour be prevented?

It can be partially prevented, the doctor said.

Dr. Marda continued, "Many a time, the early symptoms of Wilm's tumour in children remain unrecognised as the kids are not able to tell what they're experiencing. Only when there's bloating in the tummy and abdominal distinction, the parents get to know that there's something not normal. So, it's difficult to prevent but we can diagnose early with sonography or CT scan or genetic analysis (in case of family history of kidney cancer)."

If you notice any signs or symptoms mentioned above, make an appointment with your child's doctor.