40% Of Children With Cancer In India Are Malnourished At The Time Of Diagnosis: Expert

Children battling cancer need good nutrition. Well-nourished patients tolerate treatment better, experience primarily minor side effects, have fewer treatment delays, and have a faster recovery time.

Approximately 50,000 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 years are diagnosed with cancer every year in India, according to Indian Cancer Society. Most childhood cancers can be cured with generic medicine and therapy, including chemotherapy and radiation. Yet, only an estimated 15-45% of children are cured of cancer in low and middle-income countries, like India, as compared to more than 80% in high income countries. Survival is a challenge in these countries for many reasons, including delayed diagnosis and inaccessibility to holistic and supportive care, as well as malnourishment.

A child needs to be physically strong to take cancer treatment. But unfortunately, 40% of children with cancer in India are malnourished at the time of diagnosis, putting them at a greater risk of infection, side effects, complications and treatment delays, says Purnota Dutta Bahl, Founder & CEO, Cuddles Foundation.

Since 2013, Cuddles Foundation has been working with government and cancer hospitals to address this problem and help children win the battle against cancer. Through its FoodHeals program, it offers expert nutritional counsel and holistic food aid to underprivileged children fighting cancer.

In its latest report, the Foundation claimed that it provided nutrition counselling to more than 6,000 patients in the last financial year 2020-2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the report, the top 4 most prevalent childhood cancers in India are Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Precursor B-Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

In an exclusive conversation with the HealthSite, Purnota talks about the causes of malnutrition in children with cancers, proper foods to be given to them, the impact of nutrition on children with cancer, and more.

Q. Brief us about the new report, "Childhood Cancer in India", which you describe as "the first organized assessment conducted in India on the impact of good nutrition on children with cancer"?

This report aims to spotlight the urgent need for good nutrition for children battling cancer in India. Several studies indicate that children face a lower risk of infections, fewer treatment delays, reduced side effects and recover more quickly with adequate nutrition. Our FoodHeals program bridges the nutrition gap in children with cancer in 35 hospitals across India. In the last financial year 2020-2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, we provided nutrition counselling to more than 6,000 patients. Thanks largely to our FoodHeals App, we could assess the impact of nutrition on these patients.

We found that despite cancer therapy like chemotherapy and radiation, 80% of patients improved or maintained their nutritional status. Also, 94% of patients we counselled returned for a second visit or continued treatment. We have noticed in our experience on-ground that well-nourished patients tolerate treatment better, experience primarily minor side effects, have fewer treatment delays, and have a faster recovery time.

Q. What is the significance of malnutrition when it comes to addressing paediatric cancer?

Malnutrition has serious impacts on cancer treatment. The causes of malnutrition in children with cancers are multifactorial and dynamic in nature. Side-effects of treatment, complex metabolic disturbances, and changes in the inflammatory and hormonal system trigger alterations in the body. These effects are very often exacerbated by poor appetite, vomiting and nausea that hinder adequate food intake and further compromise the nutritional status. All of these factors result in a loss of adipose tissue and muscle mass resulting in malnutrition. Malnutrition also slows treatment response, increases the cost of care and leads to poor health & growth indicators.

The FoodHeals program helps children experience lesser side-effects and treatment complications, fewer breaks or delays in treatment, improved chances for survival, better immunity against infection and a feeling of being supported and cared for. The good news is that up to 94% of children are more likely to stick with the treatment plan when nutrition is a part of it.

Q. It is estimated that the 5-year net survival rate for childhood cancers in India is approximately 30-40%. Research shows that the survival rates can go up to 70% or more if treatment for childhood cancer is multidisciplinary and includes proper nutrition at the right time." What have been the barriers to achieving this thus far and how is Cuddles Foundation working to address these issues?

Some of the barriers to achieving a higher survival rate in India include delayed diagnosis and inaccessibility to holistic and supportive care. This is further magnified because of the low socioeconomic status and nutrition status of patients at diagnosis. In India, approximately 40% of patients are malnourished at diagnosis. Research has shown us that children who are adequately nourished tolerate treatment better, have less risk of infection, have a better quality of life and heal and recover faster. We're trying to bridge the nutrition gap for children fighting cancer in 35 hospitals in 12 states across the country. By providing customised nutrition counselling and nutrition aid, we are giving these children a better chance at a cure.

Q. What have been the struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic in providing services to increase nutritional indicators for children affected by cancer?

During the initial phase of the lockdown, due to travel restrictions, our nutritionists and patients were unable to reach the hospital. Hence face-to-face patient counselling was a challenge.

To ensure parents were able to manage their child's nutritional needs remotely, we coordinated with the medical staff at the hospital to give out supplements to patients who needed it and plan diets for critical patients. We also coordinated with our ration vendors to make ration accessible to all parents as and when they came to the hospital. We made smaller bundles to reach out to more families.

Q. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected child cancer diagnoses and treatment and to what extent was a lack of access an issue before the virus struck?

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected childhood cancer care delivery all over the world. Priority hospitalisations for Covid patients, border lockdowns and restricted public transportation have all contributed to delayed childhood cancer diagnoses and treatment.

The lack of access for our rural patients before the lockdown was already a challenge. Leaving the comfort of their home and moving to a larger city that has proper facilities for your child's health needs is not an easy thing to do. After the lockdown, it has become even more challenging not only logistically, with restricted public transportation, but also financially, due to the loss of millions of jobs because of the pandemic.

Q. Do you have anything you wish to add?

Beating childhood cancer starts with eating well. As little as Rs 4,300 helps provide a child fighting cancer with a small ration basket, supplements, in-meals, hot-meals, and fruits for a month. We hope individuals and corporates come forward to support children and help them fight this disease.