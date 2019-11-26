Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have claimed that a new blood test, still under development, may be used screen for numerous types of cancer with a high degree of accuracy. © Shutterstock

Diagnosing cancer is not easy. The process involved is often time-consuming and not always accurate. Moreover, most options are expensive, and this is a major burden on most patients who are going through a traumatic time in their lives. For long, scientists from across the globe have been trying to develop a fast, reliable and inexpensive cancer detection procedure. Researchers have also been trying to see if they can develop a single technique that can detect different types of cancers.

NEW CANCER DETECTION TECHNIQUE DEVELOPED

In the race to develop a safe and effective cancer detection procedure, a Japanese company has emerged as a clear winner. This company recently made an announcement that they have developed a technology that can detect 13 different types of cancer. All that this revolutionary technique requires is a drop of blood, the results are fast and 99 per cent accurate and it is also a relatively inexpensive option, says the company. Trials will start in 2020 and researchers are confident that they can introduce this to the markets in the next few years.

The machine detects cancer by examining types and concentrations of micro RNA molecules in blood. Cancerous cells produce these molecules. The best thing about this product is that, other than sarcoma and glioma, it can also detect several cancers including gastric, oesophagal, pancreatic, lung, liver, biliary tract, bowel, ovarian, breast, prostate and bladder cancers.

RESEARCHES OFFER HOPE FOR EASY CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Earlier this year, researchers from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center announced a simple blood test that can detect seven different kinds of cancer. This test spots patterns in the fragmentation of DNA that is shed by cancer cells. These circulate in the bloodstream. Researchers called this test DELFI (DNA evaluation of fragments for early interception). It could accurately detect the presence of cancer DNA in 57 per cent to more than 99 per cent of blood samples from 208 patients with various stages of breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, gastric or bile duct cancers.

Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have claimed that a new blood test, still under development, may be used screen for numerous types of cancer with a high degree of accuracy. And University of Queensland researchers have developed a universal and fast cancer detection test. This test uses a simple colour-changing fluid that reveals the presence of malignant cells in the body.

EXISTING CANCER DETECTION TESTS

There are many tests and procedures that are currently used by doctors to detect cancers. Let us take a look at a few of these diagnostic techniques.

Biopsy

This is currently the most popular method of diagnosing almost all types of cancer. A doctor takes a small tissue sample and studies it under a microscope to detect abnormalities. You may need anaesthesia. It is a reliable method but time-consuming. Results can take anywhere between 2 to 10 days, depending on the complication of the analysis. Since it is an invasive procedure, you may catch some infection if proper care is not taken. Other risks are pain, bleeding and sometimes fever.

Bone scan

This test can tell a doctor about the presence of cancer cells in bones and also reveal if on-going treatment is effective or not. This test comes under nuclear medicine. In this test, a doctor will inject a tiny amount of a radioactive substance, called a tracer, into your veins. In case there is bone damage, further tests like PET-CT scans and MRI will be recommended. The entire procedure is rather time-consuming. Just the absorption of the tracer by the bones takes about 4 hours and the scan takes another hour or so. This is a relatively safe procedure. In fact, getting an x-ray done is more risky. You just need to drink a lot of water immediately after the procedure and for the next couple of days to get rid off radioactive material that may have travelled to other parts of your body.

Positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scan

A computed tomography scan can reveal detailed pictures of tissues and organs inside the body. A PET scan shows any kind of abnormal activity. When taken together, these two tests can reveal more about the cancer, including where exactly to do a biopsy, the state of cancer and also if treatment is working or not. The entire procedure takes around 30 minutes. However, these tests are not without risks. One risk is radiation exposure. But the benefits definitely outweigh the risks.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

This test can tell a doctor if your tumour is non-cancerous or cancerous. It also reveals the size and location of the tumour. MRIs can help your doctor decide on the treatment procedure to follow. If treatment has already started, it can help your doctor monitor the effectiveness of the therapy. It is a completely safe procedure, but you have to remove all metallic objects from your body. This includes implants too.

Faecal Occult blood tests

This test detects blood in the faeces or stool, which may be an indication of colorectal cancer. This is a simple test that requires the collection of your stool for 3 consecutive days. You can do this test even in the comforts of your home. You may have to make certain changes in your diet before the test. All you have to do is place a stool sample on a card that is coated with a substance called guaiac. The card changes colour if blood is in the stool.