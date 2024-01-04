Cancer Deaths In India: Lancet Study Reveals 9.3 Lakh Cases, Second Highest In Asia

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
A recent Lancet Study published in the Journal Regional Health Southeast Asia revealed that India is the second highest contributor to cancer deaths in Asia. In 2019, the country recorded 9.3 lakh death cases and 12 lakh new cases bringing it in the second highest rank right after China. China also recorded 27 lakh deaths and 48 lakh new cases followed by India and Japan. Japan recorded 4.4 lakh deaths and about nine lakh new cases. Currently, these three countries are leading in cancer disease and the disease has now become a significant public health threat with a total of 94 lakh new cases and 56 lakh deaths in 2019.
Here is a list of the various types of cancer which topped the chart in 2019:
The study also cited the causes of the types of cancer. Some of these cause are already widely known but it is important to re-iterate them. Air pollution was cited as one of the biggest causes of cancer in Asia. Pollution in countries like India, especially seems to be going higher and higher each year with no respite to people's health. Other factors include:
The use of smokeless tobacco like paan masala and guthka are mostly common in the countries Nepal, India and Bangladesh. India alone recorded 32.9% of global deaths and 28.1% new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer in 2019.
Many regions of Asia still are not updated with proper health care and screening facilities and infrastructure. This is most common in countries with low to medium-income. The rural regions suffer the most. It makes sense why the number is so high in India. Majority of the population comprises of people from rural areas where they barely get any access to specialised treatment. So, what needs to be done according to Lancet researchers?
