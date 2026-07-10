Cancer cases set to explode by 2050: WHO warns annual diagnoses could reach 35 Million

Global cancer cases projected to reach nearly 35 million by 2050. Read on to know what doctor is saying about this stark reminder by the global health body, and if it is inevitable in any ways.

Cancer cases set to explode by 2050: WHO warns annual diagnoses could reach 35 Million

The world is on track to face an unprecedented rise in cancer diagnoses over the coming decades. In a recent statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that by 2050, nearly 35 million people, which accounts for almost 92% of the world's total population, are expected to be diagnosed with cancer every year a stark reminder that the disease is becoming one of the defining health challenges of the 21st century.

The projection comes from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research arm of the WHO. Researchers estimate that annual cancer cases could rise by 77% compared with 2022 levels, driven by longer life expectancy, population growth, and the increasing prevalence of preventable risk factors such as smoking, obesity, unhealthy diets, alcohol use, and physical inactivity.

WHO's Cancer Warning: What Does It Really Mean? Expert Explains

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Akhila Bomma Reddy, Surgical Oncologist at TGH Onco-Life Cancer Center, Talegaon, explained that the global health organisaton's report is basically saying cancer is everywhere, but it doesn't affect everyone equally. "Yes, cancer cases are expected to go up a lot in the next few decades, but there is a lot to understand from the WHO's recent warning," said Dr Reddy.

Top 3 Reasons Why Cancer Cases Are Increasing Across the World

According to Dr Reddy, there are 3 main reasons that may contribute majorly to this sharp surge in cancer cases globally.

First, we are all living longer. As people grow older, the chances of getting cancer also go up. Second, our lifestyle has changed. More tobacco, alcohol, junk food, less exercise, and pollution all of this increases cancer risk. Some cancers also happen because of infections like HPV or Hepatitis B, which we can actually prevent. Third, not everyone has the same access to healthcare.

"In big cities and richer countries, people get screened early. So cancer is caught at stage 1 or 2 and treatment works well. But in smaller towns and poorer countries, most people come to the doctor very late, when cancer has already spread. That's when treatment becomes hard and survival drops. The gap is huge. Someone with breast cancer or mouth cancer in a metro may get cured, while someone in a village may not even get diagnosed on time," said Dr Reddy.

She further explained that The good news is, many cancers can be prevented. Stop tobacco, get vaccinated for HPV and Hepatitis B, eat better, exercise, and go for regular check-ups. Early detection saves lives.

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"If we focus on awareness, screening, and making treatment available to everyone, we can reduce both the number of cases and the unfair gap the WHO is talking about".

Cancer Cases to Surge by 2050: Is It Inevitable?

Despite the concerning projections, experts stress that the future is not predetermined. Many of the most common cancers can be prevented or detected early, when treatment is often most effective. Expanding vaccination programs, reducing tobacco use, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and improving access to routine screening could significantly reduce the global cancer burden over the coming decades.

Therefore, the major point to note here is that the projection of nearly 35 million annual cancer cases is more than a statistic it is a warning. It underscores the need for governments, healthcare providers, researchers, and communities to work together on prevention, early detection, equitable treatment, and continued scientific innovation.

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