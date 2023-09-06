Cancer Cases On The Rise: Study Decodes The Reasons Behind It

There is an alarming rise in the number of cases among people under 50s. A new study finds out the possible reasons and future predictions.

Changing lifestyles and living conditions have made cancer a common disease. The increasing number of cases shows the lack of awareness among people and how easily they trivialize this concern. But why have the cancer cases increased so much with time? The reason indeed lies in the fact that people have opted for some unusual and fascinating lifestyles and bad food habits that do not support their health, they are incognizant of the harm it is inflicting on them. Continuous exposure to chemicals, drinking habits, tobacco, and eating fast foods are probably some of the reasons but the list can go long. The study published in BMJ Oncology unveils a concerning 79% increase in new cancer cases among individuals under the age of 50 worldwide over the past three decades. This research was conducted by a team from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

These are some key points to consider after reading the report:

Fastest Growing Cancer Types

It can be observed in the study that there are some common cancer types apparent among people under 50 age group. This includes windpipe and prostate cancers. But the breast cancer contributes to the highest number of early-onset cases. Windpipe and prostate cancers saw the fastest increases between 1990 and 2019, with estimated annual percentage changes of 2.28% and 2.23%, respectively.

Changes In Past Years And Now

The researchers have analyzed data from the Global Burden of Disease 2019 Study, examining 29 different cancers in 204 countries and regions to estimate annual percentage changes between 1990 and 2019. In 2019, 1.82 million new cancer diagnoses were among the under 50s, marking a staggering 79% increase from 1990. Although cancer was typically associated with older age groups the evidence suggests that cases among individuals under 50 have been steadily increasing worldwide since the 1990s. Breast cancer accounted for the most cases and associated deaths, with rates at 13.7 and 3.5 per 100,000 of the global population, respectively. In contrast, early-onset liver cancer decreased by an estimated 2.88% each year.

Most Affected Regions

As per the study, the highest rates of early onset cancers in 2019 were observed in North America, Australasia, and Western Europe. However, low to middle-income countries, particularly in Oceania, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, also experienced significant impacts. In low to middle-income countries, early-onset cancer had a more significant effect on women than on men, both in terms of deaths and subsequent poor health. The study also highlights risk factors for these cancers, including diets high in red meat and salt, low fruit and milk consumption, alcohol use, and tobacco use. Physical inactivity, excess weight, and high blood sugar are contributing factors.

Mortality Rates

Apart from breast cancer, the highest death rates and poor health consequences were associated with windpipe, lung, stomach, and bowel cancers. The highest death tolls were observed in cases of breast, windpipe, lung, bowel, and stomach cancers. These findings contradict the conventional understanding of cancer types affecting younger individuals. It predicts a further 31% increase in new early-onset cancer cases and a 21% rise in associated deaths by the year 2030, with those in their 40s facing the highest risk.

Some Limitations

The researchers acknowledge limitations, such as varying data quality in cancer registries across countries, which may lead to underreporting and underdiagnosis. Additionally, the study does not definitively determine the influence of screening and early-life environmental factors on these trends.

It is important to look at the alarming increase in cancer cases among individuals under 50 and grow from the conventional understanding of cancer that it predominantly affects older populations. There is a need for continued research and public health efforts should be made to address these rising trends and the associated risk factors.

