Cancer care: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment planning in India

Artificial intelligence is reshaping cancer care in India, improving early diagnosis, personalised treatment planning, and decision-making for better patient outcomes and faster clinical workflows.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment planning are tough problems in medicine. The best way to do it is with a team of experts. This team is called a tumour board. It has seven or eight specialists, including surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and radiation therapists. They all work together to make a treatment plan for each patient. This way, they can use all of their knowledge to make sure they do not miss anything. This is still the way to take care of cancer patients today.

How artificial intelligence is filling the gap?

Accordingt to Dr. Sachin Trivedi, Director- Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai, "Not everyone can get this kind of care. In some countries, like India, it is hard to find all of these specialists in one place. So it is not always possible to have a team for every patient.This is where Artificial Intelligence can really help. It can look at all of the information about a patient, like pictures, lab reports, genetic data, and treatment history. Then it can put all of this information together to help doctors make decisions. This is especially helpful when not all of the specialists are there in person."

Artificial intelligence in cancer diagnosis

One of the ways Artificial Intelligence can help right now is with diagnosis. Looking at pictures is a job that requires a lot of skill. Even good doctors can miss small things when they are in a hurry. Artificial Intelligence models can find these things in pictures. They are trained on a lot of pictures so they can see things that humans might miss. If we can find problems earlier and more accurately, it can make a difference for patients.

Role of artificial intelligence in precision medicine

Artificial Intelligence can also help with precision medicine. It can look at genetic data, big clinical trials, and health information for whole populations. It can show us this information in ways that we could not do by hand. This helps doctors see patterns, predict how well treatments will work, and give patients the care that's best for them. This is a level of detail that we could not get to before.

The future of cancer care with artificial intelligence

In the future, Artificial Intelligence will be a part of how we take care of cancer patients. It will not replace doctors. It will help them. It will be a tool that makes diagnosis and treatment planning better, faster, and more accurate. The future of cancer care will be one where Artificial Intelligence and doctors work together. This will make it possible for more people to get care no matter where they are. Cancer diagnosis and treatment planning will be more accessible, more accurate, and more effective for patients. Artificial Intelligence is changing Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in ways.

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