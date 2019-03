A stitch in time saves nine, runs the proverb. But, what if you are late to figure out that a stitch is required at all? Unfortunately, that’s the case with the diagnosis of many diseases. Many of the ailments are detected too late. Delayed diagnosis of any disease makes the treatment difficult and the going gets even more tough when the condition is as fatal as cancer or a slow and silent killer like diabetes. Both these ailments do not show early symptoms. So the diagnosis mostly takes place at an advanced stage. But it turns out that the challenge of cancer and diabetes diagnosis is higher in women than men. In a recent research conducted at the University of Copenhagen, it was found that in women, the diagnosis of cancer took 2.5 years more than men and it took another couple of years (4.5 years) to identify diabetes as compared to men. The study involved 6.9 million Denmark citizens. However, it has its own limitations as the researchers only accounted for patients admitted to the hospital.

However, one of the leading authors of this study, SørenBrunak, who also contributed to another study published in the February 2019 edition of the journal Nature Communications, emphasised that the diagnosis of osteoporosis (a health condition which weakens the bones) in men took more time as compared to women.

Watching out for symptoms and being aware of one’s risk factors are crucial for the timely diagnosis of any disease including cancer and diabetes. Here are suggestions that will help all you women to diagnose these two conditions well in time.

CATCH YOUR CANCER SYMPTOMS EARLY ON

The most common forms of female cancer in India are breast cancer, ovarian cancer and cervical cancer. As per the estimates of several surveys conducted last year, the mortality rate of breast cancer in India is 12.7 per 1 lakh women and the country accounts for 49 per cent of the global burden of cervical cancer. To stem the growth of female cancers in India and worldwide, early symptom detection is crucial.

Breast cancer

This cancer is characterised by an uncontrollable growth of cells in the breast. This process leads to tumour formation which manifests in the form of a lump. The abnormal cells attack the surrounding tissues and may travel to different parts of a woman’s body as well. Breast cancer in most cases requires surgical removal of breasts.

When to see your doctor: Don’t ignore when you observe a lump or mass near your breast, how much ever small it is. The lump could be pea-sized as well. This should ring an alarm bell for you to visit your doctor’s clinic. Also, look for other symptoms like alteration in the size, shape, density and contour of the breast, discharge from the nipple (it could be blood-filled or clear), changed look and feel of the breast skin or nipple, redness, a hardened or noticeably different area on either breast.

You should consider going for regular check-ups if you fall in the high-risk group for breast cancer. The risk factors include family history of breast cancer, genetic predisposition, smoking, alcohol addiction, and obesity.

Diagnosis: After a physical examination, your doctor may recommend screening tests like mammogram, breast ultrasound, biopsy or an MRI, depending on your condition. Start going for mammogram from the age of 30 if you are in the high-risk group. However, according to the WHO guidelines, you should first go for the test at the age of 50.

Ovarian cancer

In this type of cancer, you there will be unusual growth of cells in your ovary which spreads uncontrollably and develops a tumour. The treatments include surgical intervention, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy and supporting drugs.

When to see your doctor: Do visit a gynaecologist or an oncologist if you experience these symptoms more than 12 times a month: Bloating, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, frequent urge to urinate, unexplained weight loss. Other signs of ovarian cancer include painful sex, irregular periods and heavy bleeding during menstruation.

Also, as you grow old, you become more prone to develop ovarian cancer. Apart from age, family history, obesity, smoking and diabetes can also increase your risk of developing this condition. Go for a check-up if these conditions apply to you even if there are no symptoms.

Diagnosis: After looking for symptoms and testing your condition, your doctor might suggest you undergo imaging tests, CT scans, Ultrasound, and chest X-ray.

Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in India, it occurs due to the unusual development of cells in the cervix which can spread to other parts of your body such as liver, lungs, bladder and vagina. The standard treatment modality includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and drugs.

When to see your doctor: If you experience menstrual bleeding which persists for longer than normal, there is excess vaginal discharge, and blood spots or light bleeding during or after the periods, you should schedule a doctor’s visit to rule out cervical cancer. However, high risk factors like smoking, weak immune system and early sexual activity also warrant a check-up.

Diagnosis: After examining you, your doctor might ask you to undergo a Pap test, where cells from your cervix are taken out to identify the cancer cells. An HPV test may also be suggested. This is a virus, known as human papillomavirus, that leads to cervical cancer.

SPOT THE SIGNS OF DIABETES

Diabetes is a health condition where either your pancreas fails to produce sufficient amount of insulin or when your body is unable to respond to the insulin properly. This causes your blood sugar to rise. According to the India report of the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, our country reported 72 million cases of diabetes, nearly accounting for 49 per cent of the global diabetes burden. The study projects that the numbers will double by 2045. The best way to put a brake to the rising numbers of diabetes, it’s essential to detect it early.

When to see your doctor: When your blood sugar level rises, you may experience vaginal thrush, itching and soreness around your vaginal area, urinary tract infection. Polycystic ovary syndrome can also be the indicator of underlying diabetes and its symptoms include irregular periods, infertility and acne breakout. Visit your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms. Also, if you are obese, more than 45 years of age, have a family history of diabetes, or follow a sedentary lifestyle, you should regularly visit your doctor to test for diabetes.

Diagnosis: Blood tests before and after meals detect diabetes. For fasting blood sugar test, your doctor will take the blood sample at the start of the day when you are on an empty stomach. The gap between the sample collection time and your last meal should be 8 hours. This is followed up by another test 2 hours after your meal. This is known as postprandial test.