Cancer After 60: Over 1 Lakh Cases in Tamil Nadu Alone Highlight the Silent Rise of Prostate and Gynaecologic Cancers

Cancer burden in India: In 2025, Tamil Nadu recorded an estimated 1,00,097 new cancer cases in a single year, marking one of the highest recorded totals for the state. Dr. P. N. Sathiyamoorthy, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, VS Hospitals, shares more about the causes, and trigger factors.

Cancer After 60: Over 1 Lakh Cases in Tamil Nadu Alone Highlight the Silent Rise of Prostate and Gynaecologic Cancers

Cancer is a growing healthcare challenge in India, significantly being seen in older adults. With the rise in life expectancy and sedentary lifestyle on par, we see a steady increase in malignancies faced in senior populations, particularly 50 and above. Almost 45% of cancer cases in India occur in older adults, such as prostate cancer in men and reproductive cancers in women which are the contributors to the burden.

In this article, Dr. P. N. Sathiyamoorthy, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist at VS Hospitals, discusses the rising cancer burden in India and the urgent need for early detection and awareness, especially among older adults.

Cancer Risk Rises Sharply After 60 Years of Age

Prostate cancer is a predominant in men, importantly in elderly. It accounts for a large percentage. The risk of prostate cancer does increase with age, especially after 60 years. In 2025, Tamil Nadu recorded an estimated 1,00,097 new cancer cases in a single year, marking one of the highest recorded totals for the state. Of these, approximately 53,542 cases were in women and 46,555 cases in men. There is also a growing challenge of lack of awareness and absence of population-based screening. In women, cervical, uterine and ovarian cancers are substantial percentage of cancer burden. Particularly cervical cancer remains one of the common reproductive cancers in elderly Indian women. Reproductive cancers make up to overall 20% of all cancers in nationwide with notable age-related variations shows population registry data.

Key Symptoms of Gynaecologic Cancers

Since prostate cancer is asymptomatic in its early stages, this tends to lead to delayed diagnosis. Hence, it is important to know the clinical symptoms, such as:

Weak urinary stream or incomplete emptying of bladder Lower urinary tract symptoms such as increased frequency or nocturia Blood in semen Bone pains

Gynaecologic cancer symptoms include:

Post menopausal bleeding Abdominal pain, particularly in the pelvic region Consistent bloating (common in ovarian cancer) Unusual vaginal discharge Bowel symptoms

If these symptoms are seen consistently then it is advised that the individual seeks prompt professional consultation since the early stages can be asymptomatic.

You may like to read

The shared risk factors for prostate and gynaecologic cancer are that the primary age group being affected are people above the age of 60, lifestyle changes such as metabolism, tobacco use and also obesity. Genetics and family history play an important role, as well as hormonal health.

Management of Prostate and Gynaecologic Cancers

The prevention for prostate cancer is maintaining a healthy lifestyle such as weight management and control and having a balanced diet. PSA Testing and rectal examination on a regular basis can help in earlier detection in senior men.

Gynaecologic cancer prevention includes HPV vaccination, healthy weight and metabolic control, along with regular cervical screening.

The challenges that individuals face are the disparities in awareness between urban and rural areas, the limited awareness causes delayed diagnosis. The late presentation tends to reduce curative treatment options. It also includes many seniors ignoring early symptoms due to assuming that it's a part of normal ageing, such as men usually think that urinary issues are mostly just prostate enlargement, and women often ignore post-menopausal bleeding due to lack of awareness. The social stigma around gynaecologic cancers makes women hesitate to report bleeding, or discharge, often seniors also feel uncomfortable to examine these things since may fear the feeling of judgement

Challenges also include multiple health conditions such as many elderly individuals suffer from hypertension, diabetes, kidney problems, arthritis that can limit surgery, tolerance, and chemotherapy.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Early detection, risk stratification is the best for identifying cancers in seniors. And hence the promoting a healthy lifestyle, and targeted screening along side improvements to access in care as well as to address the lack of public awareness will reduce mortality in senior cancers.