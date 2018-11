Most people get confused between erectile dysfunction and infertility. If you are suffering from erectile dysfunction, it means you struggle to get an erection, which makes intercourse almost impossible. It’s common knowledge that to impregnate a woman intercourse is necessary. At the climax of sex, when the man ejaculates and semen is released into the vagina, chances of a healthy sperm meeting the ovum released during ovulation increases by many folds. The sperm and ovum unite to form an embryo, which travels through the fallopian tubes and implants itself in the uterus to develop into a fetus during the nine months of pregnancy. This is the basic science behind how a baby is born. But if you have erectile dysfunction this might not be possible to achieve. Know about some myths of erectile dysfunction, like masturbation doesn’t cause it.

However, having intercourse doesn't guarantee that a man can make his wife pregnant. A man's sperm count is a deciding factor over here. Men with low sperm count who can get an erection and have intercourse might still face a problem trying to impregnate their wives. Similarly, men suffering from erectile dysfunction who have a healthy sperm count have a fair chance to help their wife birth a baby with assisted reproductive techniques. 'Erectile dysfunction means inability to have an erection during sexual pleasure while infertility means inability to produce children due to low or zero sperm count. Now if you have low sperm count and can have an erection it doesn't mean you can impregnate your wife. But if you have a healthy sperm count even with erectile dysfunction some care and attention can help you plan a baby,' says Dr Percy Chibber Director of Urology, Education & Research at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre.

On an average, each time a man ejaculates during sex, he releases around 100 million sperms of which one healthy sperm unites with the ovum. The normal sperm count of a man ranges between 15 million to 200 million of sperm per millimetre of semen. A count less than 10 millimetres is considered as a low sperm count. So with a low sperm count even if you can get erection chances of being able to make your wife pregnant is bleak.

‘For a man suffering from erectile dysfunction a testicular biopsy can ascertain the sperm count and if he has a healthy count, collecting the sperms and planning an IVF could be of help,’ says Dr Chibber.

However, if you have low sperm count and also suffer from erectile dysfunction even IVF might not be of help. While it is possible to impregnate your wife through IVF if you have a healthy sperm count, but keep in mind your problem of erectile dysfunction would still need special attention and care to manage it.

Image source: Shutterstock