Can your lungs fully recover after quitting smoking? New study reveals why risks may still remain

Quitting smoking improves lung health, but new research explains why former smokers may still face long-term risks and need regular care.

Smoking (Image AI Generated)

Quitting smoking is one of the greatest health choices that you can make. As soon as you quit, breathing becomes easier, coughing decreases and the lungs start to heal from tobacco smoke damage within weeks. Even after smokers have quit, though, new studies indicate that they might still be more likely to develop lung disease than those who never smoked.

New study finds some lung damage may persist

The study, published in the journal Translational Research (2026), analyzed over 100,000 cells from the lungs of current smokers, former smokers and never-smokers.

The study revealed that smoking cessation had a beneficial effect on some of the negative effects of tobacco on the lungs, although not all. Some of the lung cells remained abnormal in terms of tissue repair and immune responses and blood vessels, this may account for the reason why former smokers continue to have a higher risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer as compared to non-smokers.

Can lungs heal after quitting?

Yes For the time being. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) informed that the body begins to recover right after the final cigarette. CO quickly drops down in hours, circulatory function can improve within a few weeks, and lung function moderately improves within a few months.

The UK National Health Service (NHS)also claims that cilia, the small hairs in your lungs that help remove mucus, also start to heal as soon as you quit smoking and stop you from having as many lung infections. But, if alveoli in the tiniest air sacs become damaged, particularly in those who have emphysema, this cannot be undone.

Why former smokers remain at risk?

Smoking has long term effects on the cells in the lungs. Following abstinence, cells may retain molecular alterations associated with impaired immune responses and tissue repair and inflammation.

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The new study discovered that some lung cells of former smokers exhibited specific genetic function, which was not seen in current smokers or in people who had never smoked. It is believed that these long-lasting biological changes could be a risk for continuing lung cancer and COPD.

The health benefits of quitting still outweigh the risks

Although the lungs may not completely return to normal, quitting smoking dramatically lowers the risk of serious diseases. Tobacco kills over 8 million people alone annually around the world (WHO) and none will ever arrive at a time where quitting smoking will not help at all improve their life expectancy and quality of life.

Quitring lowers your chances of heart disease, stroke, many kinds of cancer, and chronic lung disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. While the risk of lung cancer may stay higher in an ex-smoker than in a non-smoker, it goes away over time.

What can help protect your lungs after quitting?

Experts recommend:

Stay away from secondhand smoke and e-cigarettes.

Get some regular exercise to increase lung capacity.

Follow a well-balanced diet of plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Keep up-to-date with immunisations to help minimise respiratory infections.

If you are a longtime former smoker, consult your physician to meet you for a lung cancer screening examination if you are eligible.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.