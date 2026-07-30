Can you drink ORS daily? Doctor explains who shouldn't

Can you drink ORS daily? Not if you're healthy. Doctors warn that while ORS is a life-saving treatment for dehydration, using it as a daily "wellness drink" can be risky. The extra salt and glucose in ORS may cause problems for people with high blood pressure, heart/kidney issues, diabetes, and young children who aren't actually dehydrated. For everyday hydration, plain water is still the gold standard.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Niraj Kumar

Can you drink ORS daily

On a hot summer day, after a long workday, intense workout or a long walk in the heat, people usually reach for a packet of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and feel they are making the smartest choice for quick hydration, but is that so? ORS is easily available and easy to mix. Frequently marketed as an instant energy booster, no doubt that it is effective at preventing and treating moderate dehydration caused by diarrhoea, vomiting, or excessive sweating. But the problem is, people are replacing their regular drinking water with a daily glass of ORS, believing it will give their bodies an extra health advantage. In this article, we understand how safe it is to drink ORS daily and what the right way is to consume it for better health.

ORS is an undeniable marvel of modern medicine, but treating it as a regular wellness beverage can be a significant mistake. Even health experts urge caution against this growing trend.

How is ORS different from regular water?

ORS is an oral powder that contains a mixture of glucose sodium chloride, potassium chloride and sodium citrate. ORS composition is engineered to activate a specific mechanism in the human intestine that speeds up water absorption during severe fluid loss such as diarrhoea.

Because of its effective work, ORS is universally recognised as a life-saving medical intervention for managing dehydration. The cause could be anything like diarrhoea, persistent vomiting, high fevers, excessive sweating, or prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Despite its safety record during illness, ORS is not designed to be a regular table drink for healthy individuals.

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Dr. Niraj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at ShardaCare-HealthCity, explains, "ORS is a specially formulated solution containing the right balance of glucose and electrolytes, including sodium and potassium, to help the body absorb water efficiently during dehydration. It is designed as a therapeutic solution not as a routine beverage for healthy individuals. If a person is adequately hydrated and eating a balanced diet, drinking ORS daily generally offers no additional health benefits."

Adding extra electrolytes and glucose every day when your body is already well-balanced and nourished with a normal diet does not boost vitality. For everyday needs, drinking normal water for staying hydrated is a gold standard.

Who should avoid daily ORS? The high-risk groups

The occasional unnecessary glass of ORS for a healthy person might be negligible, but if someone is managing underlying chronic health conditions should always take a prescription from their doctor. Daily consumption without a doctor's recommendation can be harmful.

1. Individuals with Cardiovascular or Kidney Issues

ORS contains sodium that helps your body hold onto water when you are sick, but drinking it regularly means adding extra salt to your body. For individuals dealing with high blood pressure, heart problems, kidney disease, or any health condition where you are advised to take a lesser amount of salt, this extra salt could be dangerous. ORS will make your body hold extra water; as a result, you will see a raise in your blood pressure. Also, it will mess up your body's salt balance.

2. People with Diabetes

WHO-formulated ORS contains way less sugar than sodas, but still it has glucose in it. A patient with diabetes should not take ORS daily as it can raise their sugar level unexpectedly.

3. Young children without dehydration

A lot of parents mean well and give ORS to their kids on hot days or after playing. However, pediatricians and medical experts warns that you should not replace regular water or juices with ORS unless the child is actually dehydrated.

Dr. Niraj Kumar emphasises, "Parents should avoid giving ORS to children as a replacement for water, milk, or regular fluids when the child is not dehydrated. It should only be used according to medical recommendations or during illnesses that cause fluid loss."

Avoid common hydration misconceptions

People often turn to commercial alternatives when they feel fatigued and dehydrated, like sports drinks, energy beverages, or homemade sugar-salt concoctions. These drinks often contain unmeasured amounts of sugar, salt and artificial flavouring that do not meet the therapeutic medical standards. And it is not equivalent to standard therapeutic ORS. Likewise, making a drink of sugar and salt at home without precise measurements can result in an ineffective solution or an overly concentrated solution, potentially making fluid balance worse.

When should you actually use ORS?

ORS is designed for specific situations where your body has suffered significant losses of fluid and vital minerals. Hence, you should use it during episodes of diarrhoea and persistent vomiting, and when running a high fever with heavy sweating, demanding continuous physical activity in high ambient temperatures or on prolonged exposure to extreme heat weather.

Dr. Niraj Kumar sums it up clearly, "The key message is simple: ORS is an excellent treatment for dehydration, but it is not meant to be consumed as an everyday health drink. If dehydration symptoms persist, recur frequently, or are accompanied by severe weakness, confusion, persistent vomiting, or reduced urine output, prompt medical evaluation is essential to identify and treat the underlying cause."

Keep an ORS in your home for situations it is made for; remember to use it wisely.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information and educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. ORS is a therapeutic medical solution and should be used as directed by a healthcare professional. If you have high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, or any other medical condition, or if you are giving ORS to a child, consult your doctor before using it regularly. In case of severe dehydration, persistent vomiting, fever, or other serious symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.