Can You Catch Dengue Twice? 10 Warning Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For

Dengue fever is also known as 'break-bone fever, because of the body aches and pains that it causes. Typically, someone who has dengue is symptomatic with fever, headache, pain behind the eyes; muscle pain, bone pain and joint aches. Bruising of the skin, and bleeding from the nose or gum may also be seen. Patients with dengue can also bleed in the urine and stools. Often a rash may also be visible on the skin. All of these symptoms may not be present in every patient, and these symptoms can be either mild or severe. Fever typically lasts for 2-7 days. Often, platelet levels begin to drop once the fever starts to settle. This is the time when persistent vomiting, pain in the abdomen and bleeding may occur, so patients need to be watchful as the fever begins to break.

Dengue Fever: Symptoms And Warning Signs

TheHealthSite.com reached out to Dr Samir Dwivedi Medical Director, India International SOS, to understand more about the condition and its warning symptoms.

How easily do these viruses spread, and what measures can authorities put in place to slow the spread of infections?

Dengue is caused by a virus, which comes from the bite of a particular type of mosquito called Aedes aegypti. The mosquito typically bites in the early morning hours, or in the evening before dusk. As such, prevention strategies include preventing yourself from mosquito bites. So, mosquito repellents, mosquito nets, eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitos; and using insecticides are all useful in the prevention of dengue.

How are these outbreaks coinciding with Covid-19 and what impact this may have?

Typically, dengue cases peak during those times, when mosquito breeding increases especially during the monsoon, and post-monsoon periods. Covid virus, on the other hand, has shown no particular seasonal predilection. It is possible for humans to be infected with both viruses concomitantly. Accurate diagnosis and management may pose a particular challenge in such patients.

What special precautions & care are required specifically for children & the elderly?

Elderly patients of dengue can have worse outcomes, as opposed to younger patients, and they have increased rates of haemorrhages. On the other hand, younger children fare better with regard to the severity of symptoms, while older kids may have moderate to severe infections. Precautions to prevent dengue are universal and revolve around the prevention of mosquito bites. It is important to ensure that the threshold of seeking healthcare support should be lower in age groups who tend to have a higher risk of severe symptoms, or in those who have co-morbidities.