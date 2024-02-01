Can You Be Diagnosed With Chronic Kidney Disease Even If You Are Genetically Not At Risk?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
There are many diseases that run in the family and if you have a close relative or a parent suffering, know that you may also be predisposed to them. Is Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) one of them? According to Dr Siddharth Lakhani, consultant-nephrologist at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim -- a Fortis associate -- there are several instances wherein kidney diseases affect some families more than others, and understanding what links it to genetic factors is crucial in order to help individuals at risk.
Dr Lakhani states that lately, there has been a "drastic rise" in CKD in patients who did not have "any genetic predispositions" to this disease. "[They] visited hospitals for routine check-ups and were diagnosed with CKD that was not linked to comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney stones. In other words, patients from the same family were diagnosed, even though they were not genetically at risk of getting this disease," he says.
According to the nephrologist, while there are a few kidney disorders that can be passed down through a gene variant, it is quite rare. "In most cases related to kidney malfunctioning, genetics cannot be considered as the prime factor. Environmental and social factors -- determinants of health (SDoH) -- are significant triggers that can set off the development of kidney disease, especially within the same family," he says, adding that these include lifestyle habits (eating and exercise), increased exposure to pollution, employment and income, housing, and access to healthcare.
The doctor says one should follow certain simple measures to ensure timely diagnosis and early detection; read on.
