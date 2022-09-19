Can Women Suffering From PCOS Get Pregnant? Follow These 5 Tips

Women who are suffering from PCOS can also conceive a child through normal ways by simply changing certain aspects of their lifestyle.

PCOS is a hormonal condition experienced only by women. The main symptoms of this condition include absence of menstruation, irregular menstruation, very heavy flow, spotting and short or light menstruation. These irregularities occur mainly as a consequence of PCOS. Because of them, it can be very difficult for a woman to conceive a child and get pregnant. PCOS can also lead to other health issues such as acne problems, excessive hair growth in unwanted parts of the body, obesity and also infertility. But, know that women suffering from this condition can indeed get pregnant. Though the exact cause of infertility is unknown, it is thought and various studies have demonstrated that you can become pregnant with lifestyle modifications and a healthy diet.

Women having this condition have been advised to get regular checkups, follow a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet. Following these rules diligently might beat all odds and increase women's fertility.

5 LIFESTYLE TIPS FOR WOMEN WITH PCOS

Here's what you can do to become pregnant with PCOS.

De-Stress

One aspect which is absolutely essential for fertility is balanced hormones and healthy adrenals. Your hormones have a direct link to your stress hormone that is the cortisol hormone. Cortisol hormones are produced by the adrenal glands. Too much stress has a negative impact on this hormone so, by reducing it women can increase their chances of getting pregnant. Some ways to de-stress is by meditating, practicing breathing exercises, doing yoga, even fun activities to boost your mood. If your cause of stress is some serious mental health issues then check with a therapist.

Keep Track Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Women who have this condition suffer from very irregular menstrual cycles and that is why it is important that they track there cycles every month in order to know when it is the perfect time to get pregnant.

Confirm Ovulation With Test Strips

You can get ovulation kits from any local pharmacy, which function very similarly to a pregnancy test, to determine when you are ovulating. It checks your urine to let you know when you are most likely to become pregnant. If this test results in a positive reading, ovulation should start in one to two days. Therefore, those who intend to become pregnant should have sex within three days of the test. When an egg is released from the ovaries, this may increase the likelihood that it will become fertilized.

Reverse Insulin Resistance

Women with PCOS often struggle with insulin resistance, which results in high blood sugar and insulin levels and increases the likelihood that they will experience conceiving difficulties. Also consume enough fiber, protein and fats that are healthy as these will help you lower your blood sugar levels and insulin levels.

Healthy Lifestyle

It is important that you ensure that your weight is healthy, quit smoking, cut back on alcohol, eat a healthy diet, get plenty of regular exercise and enough sleep.