Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro slow ageing? Study reveals promising early signs

Early research suggests weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro may offer healthy ageing benefits, but experts say more studies are needed before drawing conclusions.

Can weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro slow ageing (Image AI Generated)

The popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic (semaglutide), Wegovy and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) has surged as they have been embraced for weight reduction and type 2 diabetes management. Now scientists are investigating another interesting question: Are these drugs also slowing down the ageing process?

While it's too soon to determine if these can help people live longer, early studies indicate they can help with several health outcomes associated with the ageing process. But experts caution for cautionary notes as more long-term studies of humans are required.

What does the latest research say?

A class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide, and dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists like tirzepatide, have been under study. These medications help in not only body weight reduction, but also control blood sugar, decrease inflammation and safeguard the heart and kidneys.

The GLP-1 drugs might also help modulate ageing-related biological processes, such as chronic inflammation, metabolic improvements and a decrease in risk for multiple age-related diseases, says the latest review published in the journal Nature Medicine. But the scientists are clear that these results are preliminary and don't show that the medications are slowing down ageing.

How could these medicines support healthy ageing?

The drugs have the potential to prolong healthy life in several ways, scientists say:

Support weight loss caused by over-excessive body fat and thus lessen obesity related issues.

Improve blood sugar levels and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Diminish chronic low grade inflammatory conditions, related to ageing and many chronic conditions.

What do major medical organisations say?

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that obesity puts people at a high risk of developing diabetes, heart, stroke and several different types of cancer. Obesity prevention and treatment is an important component of a healthful aging.

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Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that a healthy weight reduces the risk of many chronic diseases and contributes to a better health.

Are weight-loss drugs anti-ageing medicines?

The Mayo Clinic experts explain that GLP-1 medications are currently approved not to slow down ageing but instead to help treat obesity and for Type 2 Diabetes. The drugs appear to be helpful for weight-loss but may have side effects including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, gallbladder issues and, in rare cases, pancreatitis, and therefore should not be used without the supervision of a doctor.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) also emphasises that obesity is a chronic disease requiring long-term management through lifestyle changes and, where appropriate, medication

The dynamic of a healthy lifestyle is a correct nutritional diet, everyday physical exercise, adequate rest, managing stress and frequent medical examinations, according to doctors, remain the best ways to support healthy ageing. Any medicines prescribed for weight loss should only be used under the advice of a health care provider and for a diagnosed medical condition.

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