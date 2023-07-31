Can Vitamin Supplements Alone Help Boost Our Immune System?

Can Vitamin Supplements Alone Help Boost Our Immune System?

If you believe that taking Vitamin supplements alone can cure all your health problems, you are wrong. Find out why?

Vitamins are very essential for our overall health. Each and every Vitamin has a specific role in building our body, maintaining overall health and ensure the proper functioning of our organs. Traditionally, doctors recommend people to follow a healthy eating habit so that our body absorbs all the essential nutrients directly from the source. We need to take Vitamins through food because our body produces very little by itself. Naturally occurring Vitamins are the best source. But, sometimes, doctors also recommend taking supplements but this is only applicable to people who are either malnourished or has a deficiency.

Often, people assume that when a person is deficient in any one of the Vitamins or is experiencing low immunity issues, taking Vitamin supplements is the fastest solution. However, this is not true. Doctors do recommend supplements for deficiencies but these tablets alone cannot fulfill the requirement of our body. Also, when it comes to building our immune system, it is a wrong conception that Vitamin tablets can magically help build it up. The main source of the best nutrients is from foods and fruits and not supplements. We are here to explain to you why this is so.

Can Vitamin Supplements Help Build Immunity?

Experts say that although some aspects of Vitamins aid is boosting immunity is true, it is still not recommended as the only solution. Vitamins can help boost energy, ward of infections, diseases and other health issues. But, this is not applicable for everyone. This is for people who are severely malnourished and deficient. Vitamin supplements will not have the same impact in people who are generally healthy.

TRENDING NOW

Moreover, Vitamins supplements are recommended to people to who are very weak and low on energy. This typically happens when a person is recovering from an illness or has just had a surgery. Otherwise, experts recommend people to get their daily dose through a good diet and from natural sources. Supplements cannot solely help build a strong immunity but it can aid the process, says an expert.

What Are The Natural Ways Recommended To Boost Immunity?

Doctors recommend patients with low immunity to follow a very strict and balanced diet.

Berries: Berries are loaded with Vitamins and minerals. When a person is low on Vitamins or has a poor immune system, doctors recommend them to eat lots of fruits, especially berries. They are also rich in antioxidants.

You may like to read

Fish oil: Fishes and fish oils are recommended for everyone because they are very rich in omeg-3-fatty acids. These fatty acids are known to boost activity of white blood cells thereby helping them fight infections and boosting immunity.

Leafy greens: Colorful vegetables and leafy greens are loaded with Vitamins C, antioxidants, beta carotene and minerals. They help fight infections and boost the immune system.

Nuts and seeds: Nuts, seeds and dry fruits contain Vitamins and minerals which help regulate our immune system and maintain it as well.

Poultry: Foods such as eggs and chicken are highly recommended for people with low immunity because they help the body get the required amount of zinc, which helps our immune system, aside from that, poultry also helps reduce inflammation and helps create red blood cells.

RECOMMENDED STORIES