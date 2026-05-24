Can vitamin C prevent cancer? New study reveals how it may help lower cancer risk

New research suggests vitamin C may play a role in lowering cancer risk by reducing harmful compounds in the body and supporting overall cellular health.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 24, 2026 9:31 AM IST

Vitamin C and cancer (Image AI Generated)

It's no secret that vitamin C helps bolster immune systems and aid in the body's recuperation. But now, scientists are exploring another possible benefit whether vitamin C may help reduce the risk of certain cancers. Other studies indicate that this nutrient may be used for protection from the toxic effects of some chemical reactions that can occur in the body, particularly involving the digestive system.

Vitamin C and cancer prevention

A recent study from the University of Waterloo looked at the effects of Vitamin C on chemicals called nitrates and nitrites, found in processed meats, water quality, and some packaged foods. These compounds can form harmful chemicals, called nitrosamines that have long been known to increase the risk of cancer in the stomach. The scientists discovered that vitamin C inhibit this damaging process.

How vitamin C may protect the digestive system?

The research indicates that vitamin C is an antioxidant and it could prevent some unwanted chemical reactions which could lead to the creation of harmful substances in the gastrointestinal tract. Scientists think this may help to reduce the risk of stomach and intestinal cancers.

The results paralleled those of previous studies that showed association between high intake of vitamin C with reduced risk of digestive tract cancers. An overview of 32 studies with more than 1.6 million participants, revealed that those who ate more vitamin C had a lower risk of mouth, throat, stomach, and colon cancers.

Vitamin C may protect the digestive system

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Can high-dose vitamin C treat cancer?

Scientists also are investigating a high dose of vitamin C for treating cancer. Very high doses of vitamin C have been shown in some laboratory studies to help slow the growth of cancerous cells, induce more oxidative stress within the tumor cells and aid in the effectiveness of some cancer treatments. But, most of these studies are just beginning; experts note that the vitamin C uses as a cancer treatment have not yet been proven.

Vitamin C is not a cure for cancer

But health care providers say they don't recommend vitamin C as a cure or a sure method to prevent cancer even with all the hopeful results. Cancer is a complex disease and is affected by genetic, lifestyle, smoking, physical activity, alcohol, obesity and environmental causes. The most effective steps to lower cancer risk continue to be regular exercise, a healthy lifestyle, avoiding tobacco, limiting processed foods, and recommended cancer screenings, health experts say.

Best natural sources of vitamin C

Besides, in natural foods vitamin C works much better, is safer to use, and comes in a much more beneficial dosage level than dietary supplements. Some of the best foods containing Vitamin C include citrus fruits, berries, kiwi, guava, bell peppers, tomatoes and leafy greens.

The researchers are hopeful with the new results because they add to the understanding of how diets high on fruits and vegetables are often associated with improved long term health. Vitamin C does not seem to have an overall preventive effect on cancer, although there is some evidence that having adequate levels of vitamin C may help support their body's defense mechanisms, and may help to reduce the risk of developing certain cancers in the long term.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making any changes to your diet, supplements, or cancer treatment plan.