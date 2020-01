Turmeric is that bright yellow-orange spice you’ve grown up seeing in your kitchen shelf. This age-old traditional spice is used in many of your favourite recipes. The reason, however, isn’t confined to the way it adds to the taste of the food. Turmeric comes with a plethora of health benefits, finds research. Starting from headache, joint pain, arthritis, premenstrual syndrome to diabetes and cancer, it is considered to be a natural remedy for all.

WHAT DOES RESEARCH SAY ABOUT DIABETES AND TURMERIC?

There are reams of research which reveal the curcumin, an active component of turmeric, is beneficial for diabetes management. Let’s take a look at a few of the studies that have tried to figure out if this Indian spice has a therapeutic effect on diabetes.

In 2014, a study published in The Journal of Translational Immunology observed that curcumin may play a significant role in managing the immune system of type 1 diabetes patients. The immune system of people suffering from this condition becomes overactive. Study authors found that curcumin pacifies the T-cell response of type 1 diabetes patients’ overactive immune system. It also noted that this component of turmeric can delay the progression of diabetes. However, more human model studies are required to reach a conclusion.

In a 2013 review of studies named Curcumin and Diabetes: A Systematic Review, researchers found that curcumin has a positive impact on various significant aspects of diabetes like insulin resistance, hyperglycaemia, so on and so forth. The study also observed that this component is effective in improving the functions of beta cells which make insulin in your pancreas. However, the study authors maintain that more trials on human beings are necessary to reach a conclusion about the potential benefits of curcumin while it comes to regulating blood sugar levels.

Another study was published in Diabetes Care in 2012. It revealed that people living with prediabetes (borderline diabetes), who were on curcumin for nine months, had a reduced chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

HOW TO USE TURMERIC FOR DIABETES?

You can use turmeric as a seasoning in your favourite recipes. However, the health benefits take a dip with heat. Using it in the form of a supplement is a good idea. Also, you can add turmeric in your tea and milk.

DOS AND DON’TS OF USING TURMERIC

Though turmeric is usually safe to have, consult a doctor if you want to use it as a health supplement. Let your physician decide on the dosage based on your blood sugar levels. An overdose may make you feel like puking. You may also suffer from diarrhoea or indigestion. If you have a history of anaemia, then you should be cautious about using turmeric. This spice can worsen the condition. You can pair this spice with oil for better absorption by the body.