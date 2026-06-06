Can tobacco damage your spine and bones? Expert explains the hidden health risks and prevention tips

Tobacco can weaken bones, damage the spine, and slow healing. Learn the hidden risks, warning signs, and expert-backed prevention tips.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 6, 2026 9:38 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr M Sheetal Kumar

Tobacco (Image AI Generated)

Tobacco use is widely known for increasing the risk of cancer, heart disease and lung disorders. But, many people do not know that tobacco has a severe effect on bone and spine health also. Any kind of tobacco consumption, be it cigarette smoking, chew or other forms of tobacco, can cause harm to the bones, spinal structure, and can lead to chronic musculoskeletal health issues.

Health experts believe that tobacco disrupts the healthy process of the skeleton. Smoking and other harmful chemicals in tobacco decrease blood flow and thus, the amount of oxygen and nutrients for repair and growth available in bones and tissues. This can result in loss of strength in the bones over time and an increased risk of fractures.

How tobacco affects the spine?

According to Dr. M. Sheetal Kumar is a Consultant Physician & Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "A healthy blood supply is essential for a healthy spine to support the discs between the vertebrae acting as cushions. Tobacco use may lead to poorer blood flow to the discs, thereby accelerating the degeneration of these structures. This may lead to chronic back pain, wear, and tear on the disc or spinal disorders."

Research has demonstrated that smokers are at a higher risk for lower back pain than people who don't smoke. Tobacco use can also delay healing from a spine injury, and make a spine surgery less successful. Smoking can give rise to problems following spinal fusion surgery in some instances.

Impact on bone health

Tobacco is associated with decreased bone density, thinner, and weaker bones. This raises the chances of developing osteoporosis, a condition where the bones become weak and frail and are more likely to break. This is especially worrisome in older people and post-menopausal women who may be at risk for bone loss. Further, tobacco may deplete calcium, which is vital to bone structure. Can also influence hormones involved in proper bone health.

Other health risks linked to tobacco

Tobacco smoking can affect bones and the spine, but also create a myriad of health issues such as lung disease, heart disease and stroke, as well as several forms of cancer. All of these are conditions can have a combined effect that further impacts mobility, physical activity and overall health and well-being.

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Precautions to protect bone and spine health

Everyone should avoid to continue smoking in all forms to lessen the risks related to complications of the bone and spine. Anyone using tobacco should talk to their health care provider, a counselor or smoking cessation groups for support.

Eating a diet that's low in saturated fat and full of calcium and vitamin D is good for your bones. Walking, jogging and strength training are also weight-bearing activities that can also enhance bone density and muscle strength. Other protective measures of the spine and bones include staying physically active, keeping a healthy body weight and avoiding excessive drinking.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance on tobacco cessation, bone health, spine conditions, or any medical concerns.