Can Thyroid Problems Mimic Menopausal Symptoms? Know From A Doctor

Both thyroid disorders and menopause present similar symptoms like mental and/or physical exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, early fatigability, mood disturbances, insomnia and menstrual irregularities. (Photo: Freepik)

Many women in their perimenopausal age mistakenly attribute symptoms to menopause without considering the overlap with hypothyroid symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, and weight gain.

There are a few health issues whose symptoms may overlap with other problems; thyroid and menopause are examples.

Thyroid, which is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland located at the front of your neck, can act up. According to Dr Sonamm Tiwari, consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at Hiranandani Hospital Vashi -- a Fortis network hospital, thyroid disorders are common, but "often overlooked" by people who attribute its symptoms to age, lifestyle, or weather conditions. "These disorders are more prevalent in women than men, with 80 per cent of affected women experiencing hypothyroidism, particularly those older than 35 years," she said.

Hypothyroidism versus hyperthyroidism

The doctor added that when the thyroid gland is underactive, it leads to hypothyroidism; an overactive gland results in hyperthyroidism. "Hyperthyroidism increases the body's metabolic rate, causing hyperactivity, heat sensitivity, weight loss, and a fast heartbeat. Hypothyroidism slows down bodily functions, causing lethargy, reduced energy, easy fatigability, cold intolerance, and depression."

Dr Tiwari said some hypothyroid symptoms may mimic menopausal symptoms, leading to confusion.

Menopause

It is a known fact that menopause marks the end of reproductive years. It causes the depletion of eggs and cessation of ovulation. "It results in a significant drop in estrogen levels, affecting the mind and body during the perimenopausal to menopausal transition," said the doctor.

An overlap

The expert added that many women in their perimenopausal age mistakenly attribute symptoms to menopause without considering the overlap with hypothyroid symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, difficulty sleeping, and weight gain. "A simple blood test can diagnose thyroid disorders, while testing serum FSH and E2 levels can provide insights into the perimenopausal-to-menopausal state."

Symptom similarities

According to the gynaecologist, both thyroid disorders and menopause present similar symptoms like mental and/or physical exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, early fatigability, mood disturbances, insomnia and menstrual irregularities. "While thyroid disorders can be treated with medications, menopausal symptoms require tailored treatments based on specific symptoms."

Dr Tiwari concluded by saying that it is crucial to seek medical advice to rule out thyroid disorders, instead of assuming that it is menopause.