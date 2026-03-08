Can Taking Antibiotics Increase the Risk of Intestinal Infection?

Do not take antibiotics without medical advice: Antibiotics are not always needed, especially for viral infections. Improper use can harm the body and disturb gut health.

Dr. Niraj Kumar

Nowadays, when people experience minor illnesses such as throat infection, fever, or cold and cough, many of them immediately start taking antibiotics. However, it is important to understand that antibiotics are not always safe, especially when taken without a doctor's advice. Antibiotics are designed to kill harmful bacteria in the body, but they can also affect the beneficial bacteria present in our intestines.

Our intestines contain millions of good bacteria that help maintain proper digestion, absorb nutrients, and support the body's immune system. When antibiotics disturb these good bacteria, the natural balance of the gut can get disrupted. As a result, harmful bacteria may grow more easily, increasing the risk of intestinal infections.

In some cases, people may experience symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain, gas, vomiting, or abdominal cramps after taking antibiotics. This condition is commonly known as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. In more serious situations, a specific bacterium called Clostridium difficile may grow excessively in the intestine, causing inflammation and severe infection. Although this does not happen to everyone, the risk can increase if antibiotics are taken frequently or for a long duration.

That is why doctors always recommend using antibiotics carefully and only when prescribed by a healthcare professional. Taking the correct dose for the recommended duration can reduce the chances of side effects. Additionally, drinking plenty of water, eating light and nutritious meals, and in some cases taking probiotics can help maintain healthy gut bacteria during antibiotic treatment.

If a person experiences persistent diarrhea, severe abdominal pain, fever, or weakness after taking antibiotics, these symptoms should not be ignored. Consulting a doctor promptly is important so that proper diagnosis and treatment can be provided. Early medical care can help prevent intestinal infections from becoming more serious.

Key points to remember:

Maintain a healthy diet for better digestion: Foods like yogurt, buttermilk, fiber-rich meals, and adequate water intake help maintain the balance of good bacteria in the intestines.

Consult a doctor if symptoms appear: Persistent diarrhea, stomach pain, or weakness after antibiotics may indicate a gut-related problem that needs medical attention.