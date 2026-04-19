Can smart health devices detect heart attack before symptoms? Experts explain how AI enhanced wearables are changing healthcare

Can your smartwatch detect disease before symptoms appear? Experts reveal how smart health devices track hidden warning signs and help prevent serious illnesses early.

Can smart health devices detect heart attack before symptoms?

Balancing day to day responsibilities and work can be challenging, and often our responsibilities come at the expense of our health. Our bodies communicate to us (whether through pain, fatigue, or stress) but we are conditioned to ignore them. Thankfully, today we have health monitoring devices that can be used at home to monitor and detect potential health issues before any visible symptoms show up.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity, explained- "Continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood pressure and sleep provides us with early warning signs prior to the development of diseases such as diabetes, and heart conditions, rather than responding to them, these smart devices can help us monitor the slight changes over time and take the necessary action. This change in management of care can provide a significant improvement in health in the long run."

Which Health Parameters Can Wearables Track for Early Disease Detection?

Madeline Tersigni, Product Marketing Manager at WITHINGS, explained that technologies such as smart body scan, wearables, and remote monitoring combine to provide users with preventative monitoring rather than reactionary.

Today the devices are engineered and programmed to dig into segmental body composition flagging way for detecting much precise fat and muscle imbalances. The multidimensional utility spectrum of smart health tracking devices can detect aberrations in the cardiovascular regime. ECG, Pulse Wave-Velocity, standing heart rate, nerve health score, vascular age are some of the parameters where these intelligent devices can dive into through a user-friendly interface. These indicators have often turned out to be early warning signs of cardiac conditions without any visible symptoms at all.

Calling these devices just an engineering marvel will be little unfair. All these gadgets have undergone meticulous planning and designing by health experts including cardiologists, neurologists, oncologists, dermatologists, and internal medicine specialists. They have embedded sensors or transducers that detect electromagnetic waves emitted by different body organs. These machines are engineering as well as medical marvels combined into one.

Can Wearable Devices Detect Heart Problems Before Symptoms?

These gadgets not only count your steps and heart rate but also keep track of your heart rhythm, oxygen saturation in blood, your sleeping pattern and even your stress level. There are many instances in different parts of the world where such devices have alarmed their users regarding any anomalies in their heart rhythm, which was a clear indication of cardiac conditions. What is remarkable is that the users often had no symptoms at all.

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Instead of relying on a single reading taken during a clinic visit, home-based medical devices like blood pressure monitors, glucose sensors, pulse oximeters, and digital thermometers are no longer used occasionally, they are now part of a connected system. With the help of connected mobile apps, these devices continuously record a person's health data on a daily basis, and being analysed by using algorithms. While prescribing, doctors can now look at patterns over weeks or even months, for a clearer picture of a patient's health.

Why Is Continuous Health Monitoring Better Than Occasional Check-Ups?

This shift has played an important role, particularly in chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders, which progress and develop silently without any noticeable signs. With constant monitoring, even small alterations in the patient's condition can be picked up at an early stage. An increase in blood pressure or variations in sleeping patterns may hint at the development of health problems.

Another developing area is the contactless monitoring of health at home. Devices like smart beds, motion detectors, and radar-based instruments can monitor breathing cycles, sleep cycles, and even track any odd activity. These contactless monitors will be useful for older people living alone because they can detect activities related to falls or signs of illness.

AI will play an indispensable role in interpreting the huge amounts of data collected from these devices. These AI algorithms can find patterns that might even escape the notice of professional physicians. Such correlations include associations between disturbed sleep patterns, variations in heart rate, and breathing patterns, which might aid in the diagnosis of disorders like sleep apnea and other respiratory diseases. In the future, they might even be able to forecast any health-related incidents.

This change carries immense implications for the future. The field of healthcare will move away from being reactive in nature and take a more proactive approach. Rather than addressing health issues when patients become symptomatic, advanced technology will allow us to address these problems at an early stage before they become serious.

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