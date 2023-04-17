Can Poverty Increase Heart Disease Risk? See How

People living in rural areas who survive heart attacks and strokes may need years of costly follow-up care and medication.

People who are at a geographical disadvantage have difficulty accessing emergency medical services. A delayed diagnosis can result in permanent damage and adverse cardiovascular events.

A study conducted in the US has found that people who live in rural settings have a 19 per cent overall high risk of developing heart failure as compared to those living in urban areas. As per the CDC, people in rural areas are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke and others.

The researchers found that people from rural backgrounds had a slightly higher body-mass index, hypertension, poor lipid profile, coronary artery disease and others. Previous studies have shown that people with lower incomes suffered from chronic stress which has been linked with greater inflammation in the body.

Why does poverty add to the burden?

As per most of the quoted healthcare professionals, people who live in rural communities have less access to healthcare. These people might lack basic amenities like transport, mobile phones, and network and reaching healthcare facilities can be a task for them. While the findings of the study were based on the Western population but the effects of poverty on overall health remain universally the same. People who are at a geographical disadvantage have difficulty accessing emergency medical services. A delayed diagnosis can result in permanent damage and adverse cardiovascular events.

Stress can make things hard for them

Chronic stress has been associated with poor cardiovascular outcomes. Long-term stress can cause inflammation in the body. Studies have shown that people who have a high level of stress had increased activity in the amygdala, a part of the brain associated with the regulation of stress response. Healthcare disparities and poor health literacy are other factors associated with poor cardiovascular outcomes among poor communities.

As per reports, rural women might lie at a greater disadvantage because of the existing medical bias that leads to delayed diagnosis of cardiovascular conditions in women. This can affect how quickly they might get care for heart conditions.

