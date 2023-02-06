Can Poor Oral Hygiene Make You Sick? Studies Find Connection With Brain Health, Mental Disorders

People with mental disorders have poorer oral hygiene than people without it. Growing evidence is suggesting that poor dental care can lead to a decline in brain health. The situation can also be looked other way around where mental illness can result in a lack of healthy dental hygiene. Studies are also showing that oral problems don't end with the mouth but can greatly affect a person's systematic health and psychological health. There is a need for a holistic and integrated approach while dealing with dental concerns.

A study has shown how poor oral health can result in negative health outcomes in other parts of the body. It showed that people genetically prone to cavities and missing teeth are more likely to have brain-related health concerns.

Oral problems don't end with mouth

The research presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference discovered an association between oral health and brain health. The research followed another of its kind that had found a connection between oral health and cardiovascular health. As per quoted experts, when the body fights the bacteria causing gum disease, it can raise inflammation throughout the body and this can further be associated with conditions like heart disease, strokes, dementia and others.

In the research, the biodata of around 40,000 adults was studied in the UK. It was found that people with poor oral health hygiene were more likely to have accumulated damage in the white area of the nervous system.

Mental health can lead to oral problems

Just as poor oral health can lead to problems in brain and heart health, poor mental or psychological state can also lead to poor oral health outcomes. Many mental illnesses can adversely affect oral hygiene and can lead to tooth decay and other dental disorders. Studies have shown that people suffering from mental disorders such as depression often neglect dental care and might end up having gum disease and tooth decay. People suffering from anxiety might develop some form of dental phobia and might not visit dentists regularly. People suffering from eating disorders can experience dental erosion from the acid released during regular vomiting. Those who suffer from a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder might end up hurting their enamel due to overbrushing.

