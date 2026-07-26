Can period tracking apps really improve women's health? Expert explains how AI is changing reproductive care

Period tracking apps: How AI-powered applications can change the entire menstrual cycle tracking for women and help control fertility issues better.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Veena Aurangabadwala

Period Tracking Apps: How AI-powered applications are transforming women's reproductive health

Artificial intelligence (AI) and health apps are helping women track cycles, understand symptoms, and make more informed decisions about their reproductive health. A large number of women are using these apps and are able to stay updated with their menses. This article highlights how AI is changing reproductive care.

Do you tend to follow a hectic lifestyle? Then you might easily forget important details like cycle dates over the past few months. Most women don't even remember exactly when their last period was or how their symptoms fluctuated. Here, the period tracking apps can come to your rescue.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynaecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, explained that menstrual health has been surrounded by stigma and taboo; digital tools such as mobile apps and wearable devices allow women to know their menstrual cycles and take charge of their reproductive health.

"Digital health platforms are helping to bridge this gap by providing easy access to information and tools that support better awareness. Even with a smartphone or wearable device, women can now monitor patterns in their menstrual cycles and even symptoms and keep track of menses," said Dr Veena.

Why Period Tracking Apps Are Becoming Essential For Women

AI-powered solutions in menstrual health - So, the AI technology works by analyzing patterns in data entered by women, such as cycle length, symptoms, mood changes, and lifestyle habits.

Can AI detect irregular periods and reproductive health problems?

Based on the logged information in the app, AI systems tend to predict the timing of upcoming periods or even ovulation. This can be helpful for women to plan a pregnancy or even prevent pregnancy. Moreover, some AI-based platforms can help to identify irregular patterns when it comes to menses. So, if the system notes changes in cycle length or unusual symptoms, hormonal imbalances, or reproductive health issues.

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Can AI improve women's reproductive health? Here's what experts say

Digital records of menstrual history can help experts with a clearer picture of a patient's health over time. The apps explain the previous cycle length, period length, and cycle length variation. This information can support a more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning if there is any problem. The apps also send a reminder about fertile days, medication intake, and help you feel more in tune with your body.

Since the apps tend to store personal data, it is necessary for women to exercise caution and opt for trusted apps. Ensure that the apps tend to follow proper data privacy and security standards. Don't give any extremely personal information that can be misused. So, women make sure to stay alert and use trusted apps only.

Currently, by combining technology with medical awareness, these digital solutions can empower women to take a more active role in their reproductive health. So, women, it's time to become tech-savvy and use these apps to enhance your reproductive health.