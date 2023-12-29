Can Numbness Or Tingling Sensation Be A Result Of Sciatica? Doctor Decodes

One of the primary causes of sciatica is a herniated disc, where the soft inner material of a spinal disc leaks out and irritates the nearby nerve roots, says a doctor.

Sciatica is a prevalent condition, wherein there is a pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. "This pain typically occurs when the sciatic nerve is compressed or irritated, leading to a range of symptoms that can significantly impact an individual's life," says Dr Priyank Gupta, senior consultant joint replacement surgeon, HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad.

What causes sciatica?

Dr Gupta explains that one of the primary causes of sciatica is a herniated disc, where the soft inner material of a spinal disc leaks out and irritates the nearby nerve roots. Then, there is spinal stenosis that involves the narrowing of the spinal canal, putting pressure on the nerves, including the sciatic nerve. "With age, spinal discs can wear down, leading to conditions like degenerative disc disease, which may contribute to sciatic nerve compression," says the doctor, adding that 'spondylolisthesis' is another cause where a vertebra slips out of place and onto the vertebra below it, resulting in sciatic nerve compression.

"In some cases, sciatica may be caused by muscle spasms in the buttocks or lower back, leading to nerve compression."

Are numbness and tingling symptoms of sciatica?

According to the doctor, individuals with sciatica often experience numbness or tingling sensations in the affected leg. "But, the hallmark symptom of sciatica is a sharp, shooting pain that radiates from the lower back down the leg. It can also lead to weakness in the affected leg, making it challenging to perform certain activities. In addition to that prolonged periods of sitting or standing can exacerbate sciatic pain, making it difficult for individuals to find a comfortable position," Dr Gupta states.

Can sciatica be treated?

The doctor says initially, "conservative methods" like rest, ice or heat therapy, and over-the-counter pain medications may be recommended to alleviate symptoms. "In some cases, prescription medications such as muscle relaxants or anti-inflammatory drugs may be prescribed to manage pain and inflammation. Physical therapy, too, plays a crucial role in strengthening the muscles supporting the spine, improving flexibility, and reducing sciatic nerve compression," says the expert.

For more severe cases

In case it is a serious case, an epidural steroid injection can be administered to reduce inflammation and provide relief. "And in cases where conservative measures are ineffective, surgical intervention may be considered to address the underlying cause of sciatica, such as herniated discs or spinal stenosis."

Dr Gupta concludes by saying that understanding sciatica is essential for both patients and healthcare providers. "With a combination of conservative measures, physical therapy, and, in some cases, medical interventions, individuals suffering from sciatica can find relief and regain control over their daily lives."