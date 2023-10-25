Can Night-Time Exposure To Light Up Your Risk Of Psychiatric Disorders?

People who are exposed to more light during the night are at higher risks of developing anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, psychosis and risk of self-harm.

Why do we sleep at night and wake up in the morning? Have you ever wondered why we do not follow a reverse schedule? You may have heard of the term 'circadian rhythm'. Our circadian rhythm is responsible for many health aspects for instance, it determines our mental health, hormonal balance, adequate sleep and rest, energy, metabolism and most of all it helps prepare our body for expected changes in the environment. This is a daily phenomenon. So, in case we are to disrupt the routine even in the slightest, it can have a huge impact on our health.

A new study published in the Journal Nature Mental Health revealed that people who are exposed to more light during the night are at higher risks of developing an elevated risk of anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder and also risk of self-harm.

What Role Does Light Play For Our Mental Health?

When our circadian rhythm becomes unbalanced, there can be multiple repercussions on our overall health starting with mental health. Firstly, our body is biologically trained to this rhythm and when that lacks or gets disrupted somehow, it can start reacting negatively. Here's what may happen to you:

You will begin to slowly feel extreme fatigue because light exposure is hindering good sleep You may begin to feel depressed. Research reveals, the risk of depression may increase by 30 per cent. You may experience increased symptoms of stress and anxiety. Research also says that you may experience symptoms of psychosis. Over time, your mental health will simply become poorer and poorer if you continue such habits. Other mental health problems that you may face are PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Light and exposure to it makes us feel better and this is natural. Because of this effect, people may be drawn to light at night also. While this may make people feel better for a short while, the long-term repercussions are more damaging because this is against nature and biology. However, exposure to light during day time can do wonders to your health. The study states that it can reduce the risk of psychosis in people and reduce risk of depression by 20 per cent.

Role Of Light In Our Circadian Rhythm

Exposure to light during the day can strengthen the body's internal clock the circadian rhythm. This exposure can help organize the body's physiology, while light at night has the opposite effect it weakens your body's clock.

What happens when we are exposed to light at the wrong hour? In the simples of terms, it will weaken our circadian rhythm. this, in turn will impact our body's physiology leading to many types of health issues like severe sleep problems like insomnia, issues with hypertension, obesity, stroke, heart disease, gastrointestinal issues, and more. But, it you are exposed to light during day time, it will have the opposite effect, it will strengthen the circadian rhythm and organize the body's physiology.

Conclusion

There are different sources of light, the healthiest being direct sun light. Whereas artificial lights may not be so good especially at night. While we are on this topic, it is also important to bust a very common misconception. Many people think that blue light is bad for health. This is true but experts have confirmed through this study that it is only bad during night time and not during the day.