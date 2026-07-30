Can metabolic disorders cause hearing loss? Here’s what you need to know

Can diabetes and other metabolic disorders affect your hearing? Experts explain the hidden connection, warning signs, underlying mechanisms, and when to seek medical evaluation.

Metabolic Disorders Hearing Loss.

Hearing loss is generally thought to be a natural consequence of ageing or years of loud noise exposure. However your ears may be telling a much bigger story which infact suggests that poor metabolic health including obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol levels may be a silent risk to hearing loss.

A study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that metabolic syndrome is significantly related to the most prevalent type of permanent hearing loss i.e sensorineural hearing loss. The results indicate that metabolic health care could also be important for maintaining the health of your hearing over time.

What is metabolic syndrome?

Metabolic syndrome is not a disease rather it is a combination of diseases that tend to happen together such as being overweight around the waist, hypertension, hyperglycemia, abnormal blood cholesterol and elevated triglycerides. Patients with more than one metabolic risk factor have a much higher risk for developing heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes. Scientists now think it could also impact the very small structures that are used for hearing.

For over a decade researchers examined the health records of over 94,000 adults who had participated in regular health checks including hearing. Participants were later classified into whether they did or did not have metabolic disorders. The researchers also examined previously published data from key international medical databases on the link between metabolic syndrome and hearing loss to support their conclusions.

What are the ways that metabolic disorders can impact hearing?

The inner ear relies upon the healthy supply of oxygen and nutrients from the small blood vessels. Diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure can harm them and cause the blood vessels to narrow which decreases blood flow to the cochlea i.e the inner ear that converts sound to signals the brain can recognize. According to experts the inflammatory process, insulin resistance and poor blood circulation that can occur with metabolic syndrome can slowly kill these sensitive cells that hear. These cells do not regenerate and if left unchallenged the hearing loss is permanent.

The scientists also discovered a constant association of metabolic syndrome with poorer hearing. People who were most likely to get sensorineural hearing loss included those who had a combination of abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and abnormal triglyceride levels. Results suggest hearing health is closely associated with overall metabolic health and that lifestyle diseases could be implicated in hearing issues.

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Why does this study matter?

Hearing loss may progress slowly by having to ask others to repeat themselves, turning the TV up louder and having trouble hearing when multiple people are talking. These subtle changes should not be ignored by individuals who have an existing health condition like diabetes, hypertension or obesity. Healthcare professionals note that maintaining a healthy body weight, blood sugar and blood pressure within the normal range accompanied by a balanced diet and regular exercise may not only help to prevent cardiovascular disease but also prevent hearing loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for personalized guidance.