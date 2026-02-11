Can Mediterranean Diet Lower Stroke Risk In Females? Expert Explains

A 1995 study which is followed-up in 2026 revealed that 'Mediterranean Diet' has a strong link in lowering stroke risks in females. Find out what experts have to says about these findings...

Mediterranean Diet: A stroke is a medical emergency that can cause lasting brain damage, long-term disability or even death. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 93.8 million stroke cases were registered globally in 2021. A condition that can cause a range of symptoms from mild weakness to paralysis or numbness on one side of the face or body. However, a new study published in Neurology Open Access, a Journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), revealed that the award-winning Mediterranean Diet may decrease the risk of stroke. These new findings are beneficial, particularly for women who have a lifetime risk of stroke compared to men.

How Mediterranean Diet Can Lower Stroke Risk In Females?

The California Teachers Studythat began in 1995 showed that researchers followed more than 105,000 women who were public school teachers, administrators or members of the California State Teachers' Retirement System. Women aged between 38 and 67 at the start of the study were examined based on a detailed food questionnaire about their eating habits and portion sizes over the previous year.

After a follow-up for 20.5 years, the scientists confirm that women who strictly followed the award-winning diet had a lower risk of all types of strokes. "In this large, prospective cohort of California women, we found that greater adherence to a Mediterranean dietary pattern was associated with lower risk of strokes overall; notably, the lower risk was observed for both stroke subtypes: ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes," the study explains. "Moreover, the magnitude of the inverse association is somewhat more pronounced for hemorrhagic stroke than for ischemic stroke in the higher MeDi adherence categories when compared with the lower MeDi adherence. Our study is among the largest prospective studies conducted to evaluate hemorrhagic stroke specifically among women."

"Our findings support the mounting evidence that a healthy diet is critical to stroke prevention. We were especially interested to see that this finding applies to hemorrhagic stroke, as few large studies have looked at this type of stroke," said study author Sophia S. Wang, PhD, of City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, California. "Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability, so it's exciting to think that improving our diets could lessen our risk for this devastating disease. Further studies are needed to confirm these findings and to help us understand the mechanisms behind them so we could identify new ways to prevent stroke."

Ive been on the Mediterranean diet for years. Mostly because Ive been living back and forth in the Mediterranean. This diet has revealed in the macro, places called blue zones - where people on average are living well past their 90s and are still mobile and healthy. Military Retirement & Transition Podcast (@MilRetPodcast) August 4, 2025

Types Of Stroke

Strokes can be classified into two main categories:

Ischemic strokes: This type of stroke occurs when a blood clot known as a thrombus causes blockage of an artery leading to the brain. According to reports, about 87% of all strokes that typically occur are ischemic. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, "Among ischemic strokes, the Trial of Org 10172 in Acute Stroke Treatment (TOAST) classification system is commonly used to categorize subtypes, which include: cardioembolism, small vessel occlusion, large artery atherosclerosis, stroke of undetermined etiology, stroke of other determined etiology (possible or probable, depending on the results of ancillary studies)" Hemorrhagic stroke: This is an emergency when the blood vessel in your brain ruptures. Hemorrhagic stroke can occur very rarely, but when this happens, it requires immediate treatment as it can be fatal. According to reports, about 13 per cent of all strokes are hemorrhagic strokes. The American Heart Association (AHA) explains, "The two types of weakened blood vessels that usually cause hemorrhagic stroke are aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). The most common cause of hemorrhagic stroke is uncontrolled high blood pressure (BP)."

Early Warning Signs Of Stroke: F.A.S.T

Healthcare professionals warn that understanding the signs and symptoms of stroke is one of the best ways to prevent any fatal incident. It includes:

Numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg Confusion Trouble speaking Difficulty understanding speech Trouble seeing in one or both eyes Difficulty walking Dizziness Loss of balance Lack of coordination Severe headache

According to the AHA, one can also follow the F.A.S.T method to spot stroke at the earliest. F.A.S.T stands for:

F = Face drooping A = Arm Weakness S = Speech Difficulty T = Time to call 911

Eleven Lifestyle Tips To Prevent Stroke

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that following these simple yet effective tips can help reduce your risk of stroke:

Nutritious foods and drinks: Always choose healthy meals and snacks prepared with fresh fruits and vegetables to prevent stroke. The US health centre also warns against consuming foods that contain saturated fats and trans fats, as they can spike your cholesterol level which can increase your chance of having a stroke. Maintain healthy weight: Being overweight increases your risk of stroke. Thereby, maintain a healthy weight to prevent stroke. Stay physical active: Ensure to stay physically active to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels. According to the CDC, adults are recommended 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity. Whereas children and teens should at least get 1 hour of physical activity every day. Avoid smoking: Cigarettes can also increase your chance of having a stroke. Therefore, if you're someone who smokes then quitting will lower your risk for stroke. Limit alcohol: Drinking alcohol frequently can raise your blood pressure level instantly, increase you chance of having a stroke. The minimum limit of alcohol for men is not more than two drinks per day and women should not drink more than one. Monitor medical conditions: The CDC recommend to keep a tab on health if you have certain medical conditions like heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes. It suggests speaking with your doctor about steps you can take to lower your risk for stroke. Check cholesterol: You should check your cholesterol levels at least once in every five years. It simply requires a blood test to determine if your cholesterol level is high. Treat heart disease: If you thinkin that you have certain heart conditions like coronary artery disease or atrial fibrillation then your health care team may recommend medical treatment or surgery. The CDC states that taking care of heart problems can help prevent stroke. Manage blood pressure: Check your blood pressure levels regularly to prevent stroke. High blood pressure typically does not show any symptoms. Thus, keeping a tab on your BP levels can prevent any serious consequences. Take your medicine: Ensure to take your medicines on time for treating heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes. Never stop taking your medicine without first talking to your doctor or try to replace medicine with lifestyle hacks. Control diabetes: If you think you have a high sugar level, also known as diabetes then get it checked. Choose to live a healthy lifestyle to keep your blood sugar under control which can lower your risk for stroke.

Today is #WorldStrokeDay. This is how you can prevent stroke: Quit smoking Limit alcohol consumption Control high blood pressure and high cholesterol Manage diabetes Watch your waist and weight Eat healthy Exercise regularly 30 minutes a day#BeatNCDspic.twitter.com/4tGteCrPry World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 29, 2020

Mediterranean Diet Explained

A Mediterranean diet is an award-winning eating pattern of people living in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece, Italy, southern France, Crete, Spain and parts of the Middle East. People who are on this diet primarily consume plant-based foods that consist of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and olive oil. The NIH explains, "Mediterranean diet is rich in minimally processed plant foods and monounsaturated and unsaturated fats from olives, nuts, and seeds, but low in saturated fats. The diet is relatively high in total fat, with at least 35% of calories from fat. The Mediterranean Diet includes moderate amounts of fish, poultry, and fermented dairy products, while red and processed meats are consumed in minimal quantities. Moderate wine drinking with meals has traditionally been an optional part of the diet."

The #Mediterranean diet doesn't restrict foods or aim for a specific outcome, such as weight loss. Instead, this eating plan champions whole grains, organic fruits and vegetables, seafood, legumes, nuts, and olive oil. Learn more here: https://t.co/5bkPLJR55Mpic.twitter.com/3VHKq7bIb8 Everyday Health (@EverydayHealth) May 6, 2025

Talking about how a Mediterranean diet can protect against stroke DT. Jinal Patel, Dietitian, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai states, "The Mediterranean diet will help to prevent a stroke due to olive oil, nuts, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and fatty fish. These foods tend to help reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels, and support healthy blood vessels. The Mediterranean diet can help with inflammation control, blood pressure, and cholesterol management."

For individuals who are contemplating following a Mediterranean diet for stroke prevention, Patel suggests to consult the doctor. He states, "Don't try anything on your own. Follow the instructions given by the expert only. The Mediterranean diet can help women with high blood pressure or cholesterol by lowering blood pressure, improving cholesterol levels, and reducing inflammation. Have fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, and fish, which will be beneficial for heart and vascular health."

Patel further continued, "Those with kidney disease or certain food allergies may need modifications, such as limiting high-potassium foods or nuts. Women who are on blood-thinning medication should also consult an expert and then only follow the diet. So, try to add more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and fish while replacing butter with olive oil. Opting for plant-based proteins like tofu and lentils and limiting processed foods is important for women."

#Mediterranean_Diet_Pyramid, #Mediterranean_diet: A heart-healthy eating plan The heart-healthy Mediterranean diet is a healthy eating plan based on typical foods and recipes of Mediterranean-style cooking. (Mayo Clinic) pic.twitter.com/gvOAoLfhWL Mediterranean Diet Recipes (@MeDieterranean) October 22, 2022

Wondering how long it takes to see heart and brain health benefits after switching to a Mediterranean diet? Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, advises following this diet for at least 3-4 months to see the benefits. He told Healthsite that the changes will not be visible overnight, as it is necessary to have patience and wait for the results. He mentioned, "Along with the diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, and managing stress are the need of the hour. Women can lower stroke risk by exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, managing stress, and avoiding smoking. Regular check-ups and proper management of conditions like diabetes are also important for women."

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com serves only for informational purposes and does not replace expert medical guidance, diagnosis or treatment options. Always consult with your doctor or qualified healthcare provider whenever you have questions about your health or medical condition.